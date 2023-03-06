Brock Purdy’s elbow surgery set for Wednesday

Getty Images

49ers General Manager John Lynch said at the Scouting Combine that the team was hopeful that quarterback Brock Purdy would be able to have elbow surgery this week and it looks like things are heading in that direction.

Purdy was set to meet with doctors late last week and Lynch told Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle that the surgery is now scheduled for Wednesday. Purdy was initially set for surgery last month, but he still had too much swelling around his torn ulnar collateral ligament and doctors wanted it to go down in order to improve the chances of a positive outcome.

Once Purdy has the surgery, he and the team will have a fuller idea about his recovery timeline. Doctors will determine the extent of the surgery during the operation and Purdy is expected to miss about six months under the best case scenario.

With Trey Lance also coming back from an injury and Jimmy Garoppolo headed for free agency, the 49ers will likely be in the market for some healthy bodies at quarterback for their offseason program.