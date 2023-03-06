BYU’s Blake Freeland had 37-inch vertical, Combine record for offensive linemen

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 6, 2023, 8:59 AM EST
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 BYU at Liberty
Getty Images

BYU offensive tackle Blake Freeland made Scouting Combine history.

Freeland had a 37-inch vertical jump, which was the best ever for an offensive lineman.

At 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Freeland is an impressive physical specimen who may have some room to gain some weight in the NFL.

Freeland was a four-year starter at BYU and a third-team Associated Press All-American in 2022. He’s a good all-around athlete who was an All-State basketball player in Utah and the state record holder for high schoolers in the javelin. He’s going to be an intriguing prospect for plenty of NFL teams.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “BYU’s Blake Freeland had 37-inch vertical, Combine record for offensive linemen

  4. Been watching the NFL for 60+ years. Never seen a 300 lb OL need to jump vertically 36″ or at all.

    Can he run and pass block?

  5. How does this translate onto the field? This is the problem I have with the combine. We marvel of these workouts but what does this tell you about his ability to block?

  6. Just made himself a lot of money. Mid rounder as long as he’s not 25 years old. Great project for Jeff Stoutland and the Eagles.

  7. Just need to make sure him and AR are on the same team. The pregame workouts will make the other teams forfeit from fear lol

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.