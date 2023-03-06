Chiefs plan to cut Frank Clark

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 6, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
Super Bowl LVII - Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

After four years in Kansas City, defensive end Frank Clark is on the way out.

The Chiefs plan to cut Clark after trying and failing to come to terms on a renegotiated contract, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

That’s no surprise, given that Clark’s contract called for him to get a $20.5 million base salary, with nothing guaranteed. By cutting Clark the Chiefs save a whopping $21 million against the 2023 salary cap and move from slightly over the cap to well under.

Clark, who will turn 30 in June, had five sacks in 15 starts last season. He added 2.5 sacks in the postseason, giving him 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, the third-most in NFL history.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Chiefs plan to cut Frank Clark

  1. We Love Frank Clark in KC. I was hoping the Chiefs could keep him on a reasonable contract. Either way, I wish Frank the best of luck and hope he can find his way back to KC.

  2. LOL!

    They were just arrogantly talking about an extension in cap hell, too. Not going to get any easier. If they fail to form a dynasty, it will be a failure at this point.

  3. They drafted his replacement last year so this was pretty obvious. Watch for the Vikings to possibly trade Z Smith or Hunter to KC

  5. touchback6 says:
    March 6, 2023 at 4:05 pm
    LOL!

    They were just arrogantly talking about an extension in cap hell, too. Not going to get any easier. If they fail to form a dynasty, it will be a failure at this point.

    114Rate This

    ——————

    They just said they’re no way under the cap; dude underproduced during the regular season.

  6. touchback6 says:
    March 6, 2023 at 4:05 pm
    LOL!

    They were just arrogantly talking about an extension in cap hell, too. Not going to get any easier. If they fail to form a dynasty, it will be a failure at this point.

    LOL

    Chiefs just won their 2nd Super Bowl in the last 4 years.

  7. Good player. I am sure he will be missed but the Chiefs made the right call.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.