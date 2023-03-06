Cowboys franchise tag Tony Pollard

What was expected has now come to pass for one of Dallas’ key offensive players.

The Cowboys have applied the franchise tag to running back Tony Pollard, according to multiple reports.

If Pollard plays on the one-year franchise tender, he’ll make $10.1 million in 2023.

Pollard recorded a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2022, one more than he had in his first three seasons combined. He underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain in late January.

Pollard, who turns 26 in April, also had 39 receptions for 371 yards with three receiving touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys have said that they also want to have running back Ezekiel Elliott return for 2023. But that’s likely to only happen if Elliott agrees to a greatly reduced contract.

Dallas also hasn’t ruled out selecting a running back in the first round of the upcoming draft.

  1. Why would any team select a RB in the first rounds. The Steelers made that mistake with Harris.

  2. Franchising a RB, selecting one in the first round, possibly keeping Zeke around. They seem to be putting a lot of emphasis on a position most teams seem content to marginalize.

  3. Dallas also hasn’t ruled out selecting a running back in the first round of the upcoming draft.

    Who’s going to playing running back for the Cowboys in 2023…yes

  4. 10 mil per for a scatback coming off a blown out leg? Jerrah needs to be forcibly removed from his position.

  5. If Zeke doesn’t agree to the veteran minimum salary, cut him! I like the fact of keeping Zeke to grind out those short yards to keep Pollard fresh, but like Dak, Zeke is not worth his current contract.

  6. Tag Pollard, dump Zeke, and draft a replacement for Pollard for 2024.

    Makes too much sense for Jerrah to comprehend. He’ll keep Zeke somehow instead. Probably all three.

  7. McCarthy wants to cut against the modern NFL grain and run the ball, so he needs all the RB talent he can get. Maybe they should trade for Derrick Henry as well. 🙂

