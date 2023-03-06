Cowboys franchise tag Tony Pollard

Getty Images

What was expected has now come to pass for one of Dallas’ key offensive players.

The Cowboys have applied the franchise tag to running back Tony Pollard, according to multiple reports.

If Pollard plays on the one-year franchise tender, he’ll make $10.1 million in 2023.

Pollard recorded a career-high 1,007 rushing yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 2022, one more than he had in his first three seasons combined. He underwent surgery for a high ankle sprain in late January.

Pollard, who turns 26 in April, also had 39 receptions for 371 yards with three receiving touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys have said that they also want to have running back Ezekiel Elliott return for 2023. But that’s likely to only happen if Elliott agrees to a greatly reduced contract.

Dallas also hasn’t ruled out selecting a running back in the first round of the upcoming draft.