DeAndre Hopkins hanging out in Dallas: I keep hearing y’all say my name around here

Getty Images

The Cardinals have made it known that receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be available for a potential trade as the club begins a new era with G.M. Monti Ossenfort and head coach Jonathan Gannon. Gannon admitted the uncertainty last week at the NFL Scouting Combine, saying he was “not sure” whether the Pro Bowler would be on the team’s 2023 roster.

The Cowboys want to add another weapon to their offense to go with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, and Hopkins is intriguing.

Dez Bryant’s live stream Monday should get got the rumors rolling.

Bryant’s special guest was Hopkins, who is hanging out in Dallas.

“I keep hearing y’all say my name around here. What’s up? Talk to me,” he said.

Hopkins still has two seasons left on his contract, though he has no guaranteed money. The Cardinals could extend him to lower his $30.75 million cap number in 2023. They also could trade or release him.

The Cardinals would save more on this year’s cap by designating him a post-June 1 cut or trading him after June 1. That would save $19.45 million on their cap with an $11.3 million dead cap hit.