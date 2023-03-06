Derek Carr closing in on deal to sign with Saints

Getty Images

Derek Carr is heading to the Big Easy.

According to multiple Monday morning reports, Carr is closing in on a deal with the Saints to become their next quarterback.

The Saints have consistently shown interest in Carr, as they had a trade proposal in place with the Raiders. That allowed the club to receive permission to meet with Carr, though the quarterback held firm and did not waive his no-trade clause.

That worked out for Carr and New Orleans, as now he’ll come to the franchise without the club giving up anything as compensation.

Carr, the Raiders’ all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns, now reunites with head coach Dennis Allen — who was Carr’s first head coach with his former franchise. The quarterback was a second-round pick in 2014. Allen was fired after the Raiders, then in Oakland, got off to an 0-4 start that year following two 4-12 seasons.

In 142 career starts, Carr has completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 35,222 yards with 217 touchdowns and 99 interceptions. In 2022, Carr completed 60.8 percent of his throws for 3,522 yards with 24 touchdowns and 14 picks. it was Carr’s lowest completion rate since his rookie season and he tied a career high in interceptions.

Carr also met with the Jets and Panthers as a free agent.