Henry Ruggs prosecution gets bogged down by issues with judges

Former Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III, a first-round pick in 2021, continues to await trial on felony charges arising from a DUI resulting in the death of 23-year-old Tina Tintor. Via the Associated Press, issues regarding the presiding judge may delay the case.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said Monday that she believes she lacks the authority to determine whether she or another judge should preside over an upcoming preliminary hearing focusing on the question of whether enough evidence exists to place Ruggs on trial. The Clark County District Court judge that would resolve the issue, however, has recused himself because, as the judge put it, he talked about the Henry Ruggs case during the judge’s 2022 reelection campaign.

The preliminary hearing is set for May 4. That should be enough time to figure this out.

Ruggs, who was cut by the Raiders after the incident that happened in November 2021, remains on house arrest while the case is pending.