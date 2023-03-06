Jaguars franchise tag Evan Engram

Getty Images

As expected, tight end Evan Engram will not hit the open market.

The Jaguars have franchise tagged Engram, according to multiple reports.

Jacksonville and Engram will now have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal. If they don’t, then Engram will play under the franchise tender, which is a one-year deal worth $11.345 million.

A Giants first-round pick in 2017, Engram had his best season in 2022 with the Jaguars. He set career highs with 73 catches and 766 yards with four touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 124 yards with a TD in Jacksonville’s two playoff games.

In 82 games with 65 starts, Engram has caught 335 passes for 3,594 yards with 20 touchdowns.