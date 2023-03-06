Ozzie Newsome on Lamar Jackson: We’ll use a lot of energy to get a deal done and use tag if we can’t

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2023, 4:27 PM EST
NFL: DEC 11 Ravens at Steelers
Getty Images

Word on Monday morning was that the Ravens are still expected to place the franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson before Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to use it, but the team isn’t giving up hope of getting a longer deal done in the next 24 hours.

Ravens executive vice president Ozzie Newsome was a guest on The Bernie Kosar Show on Monday and said that the team will keep talking to Jackson until close to the end of the window in hopes of coming to an agreement. If not, he confirms that a tag will be used.

“The biggest thing is we have a deadline tomorrow at four o’clock to put the tag on. I know today and up until about 3:30 tomorrow, a lot of energy is going to be utilized in trying to get a deal done,” Newsome said. “If not, we will put the franchise tag on him.”

If the Ravens do use the tag, they will have to choose between the non-exclusive and exclusive varieties. The latter would cost about $13 million more in salary, but would preclude Jackson from negotiating with other teams. If the non-exclusive is used, a team could sign Jackson and compensate the Ravens with two first-round picks if Baltimore doesn’t match the offer.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Ozzie Newsome on Lamar Jackson: We’ll use a lot of energy to get a deal done and use tag if we can’t

  1. Non-exclusive and let the market dictate his value or exclusive tag and trade because LJ is not going to play on it.

  3. Yes. Bring in the big guns. Decosta is in over his head. Let Ozzie Newsome handle this. The superbowl window is wide open with Jackson and this is a 3 year rebuild at least without him. Ozzie will get the deal done.

  4. Great strategy if they’re close to getting deal done and just need some time. Not so good with the huge difference in expectations. Other teams are watching and if there are no takers after franchising, Ravens will have to wait on $$$ for free agents and possibly deal with a lengthy holdout. Even Ozzie doesn’t know what to do.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.