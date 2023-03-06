Rachaad White: You can draft Bijan Robinson or whoever, I’m going to win that job

Getty Images

The Buccaneers drafted Rachaad White last year and he says he’s not sweating the possibility of the team drafting another running back this year.

With Leonard Fournette set to be released on the first day of the new league year, Tampa is viewed by some as a team that will be in the market for a running back in the draft. The potential additions include former Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who is expected to be the first running back off the board.

Chatter about Robinson has made its way to White and the 2021 third-rounder said that he’s ready to beat out any other back for the job.

“I don’t have no problem with Bijan,” White said, via PewterReport.com. “The thing is, at the end of the day, what I have learned even though I’m young — [from] my agent and what people in my circle taught me — it’s a business, we all know that. Tampa Bay has to do what’s best for Tampa Bay. My coaches have to do what’s best for my coaches. Everybody has a little selfishness in them — you have to. Me, I’m selfless. You can draft Bijan, you can draft whoever, at the end of the day, I’m going to win that job, that’s just what I’ve always done.”

White ran 129 times for 481 yards and a touchdown last season and the team’s moves in the coming weeks and months will provide a hint about how many chances he’ll be getting this season.