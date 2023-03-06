Raiders use franchise tag on Josh Jacobs

Getty Images

As expected, the Raiders have applied the franchise tag to running back Josh Jacobs.

The Raiders officially put the tag on Jacobs today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If he wants to play on the one-year franchise tender, Jacobs can sign it at any time and have a guaranteed salary of $10.091 million for the 2023 season.

Jacobs and the Raiders can negotiate a long-term contract until July 15. After that deadline, Jacobs could only play the 2023 season on a one-year deal.

A first-round pick in 2019, Jacobs is a free agent because the Raiders decline to pick up his fifth-year option. But after Jacobs led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards and 2,053 yards from scrimmage last season, the Raiders decided they couldn’t afford to lose him.