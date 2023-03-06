Report: Allen Robinson gets permission to seek trade

Getty Images

Wide receiver Allen Robinson appears to be on the move.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Rams have given Robinson permission to talk to other teams about trading for him. The report adds that the Rams are willing to pay a portion of Robinson’s $15.25 million guaranteed salary in order to make a deal happen.

Robinson signed a three-year deal with the Rams last year and had 33 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games before going on injured reserve in November.

There’s been talk about the Rams looking to trade cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason and the report about Robinson suggests that bigger changes are coming after a disappointing 2022 in Los Angeles.