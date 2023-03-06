Report: Daniel Jones’ agents headed to New Jersey for meetings with Giants

Posted by Josh Alper on March 6, 2023, 11:43 AM EST
NFL: JAN 21 NFC Divisional Playoffs - Giants at Eagles
According to a report on Sunday, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones‘ agents left Indianapolis “with no contract resolution in sight” ahead of Tuesday’s deadline to use the franchise tag.

It appears talks will resume ahead of that deadline, however. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jones’ representatives are traveling to New Jersey for meetings with the Giants about a long-term deal.

Reports have indicated that Jones is looking for a deal in the range of $45 million per season while the franchise tag for the 2023 season would carry a $32.416 million salary.

The Giants and Jones could continue talking about a long-term deal after a tag is applied, but using it on Jones would preclude using it on running back Saquon Barkley and Barkley is also set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 15.

19 responses to “Report: Daniel Jones’ agents headed to New Jersey for meetings with Giants

  1. If your the agents, it appears that they have something to get done and might just get it done , as why would they go to NJ?

  2. Someone tell Daniel Jones he’s not Aaron Judge. Betting on himself won’t work out.

    Plus, giant fans always say the team needs to build around him. But how are they supposed to do that with Jones taking $40M+. He’s not an elite QB that can carry a subpar WR group, so then that should prove he’s not worth the money.

  4. 45M a year? No way. Place non exclusive tag on him. And no other team is gonna sign him to an offer sheet and give up 2 firsts for him.

  5. Thanks for coming in today Daniel. We just wanted to let you know we’re signing Jimmy G to a four year deal. Thanks and good luck.

  6. They can personally receive management’s laughter at the notion of paying a worthless passer $45 million per year. He is a running back.

  7. The Giants are about to knee cap their organization for the next decade, for an Average qb.

  8. I bELIeve in Daniel Jones the deal will be completed by tomorrow’s deadline.. next Sexy Dexy, A. Thomas and Barkley..

  9. This is a large sample size to still be in “who knows?” territory. There was a lot of improvement last season, but really just “meh” in terms of overall outcomes. Third-best QB in the division (lower ceiling but higher floor than Dak).

    Maybe they just really believe in him as their guy. My thought is, the exclusive franchise tag rewards him for his success but gives them a year to find out whether the arrow still points up. If it does, then you have a good problem on your hands.

  10. Carroll Prescott says:
    March 6, 2023 at 11:58 am
    They can personally receive management’s laughter at the notion of paying a worthless passer $45 million per year. He is a running back.
    **************************************************

    I wish Brian Daboll was as good a QB evaluator/coach as you. He really wants Jones back. Maybe he’ll call you next time he’s picking a QB.

  11. Most don’t seem to realize that 45 million is going rate for a little above average QB these days. DJ is a little above average. He’s not top 5 but he’s certainly better than 16 thru 32.

  12. kevpft says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:12 pm
    This is a large sample size to still be in “who knows?” territory. There was a lot of improvement last season, but really just “meh” in terms of overall outcomes. Third-best QB in the division (lower ceiling but higher floor than Dak).

    Maybe they just really believe in him as their guy. My thought is, the exclusive franchise tag rewards him for his success but gives them a year to find out whether the arrow still points up. If it does, then you have a good problem on your hands.
    *********************************************************************
    I agree with the franchise tag, but then you are hamstrung under the cap and likely lose Barkley. Without an influx of talent this team will take a step back and that won’t be good for anyone.

    AS for Jones, his rookie year was actually very promising except for the ridiculous turnovers. He had 24 TD’s and over 3000 yards passing in only 12 games. Everyone points to the low TD’s and yards this year but that was by design. He showed his rookie year he can be a pocket passer. The Judge/Garrett years were a complete disaster for the whole team so if you just look at when he had competent offensive coaching, he’s been pretty good.

  13. rockyd says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:18 pm
    Carroll Prescott says:
    March 6, 2023 at 11:58 am
    They can personally receive management’s laughter at the notion of paying a worthless passer $45 million per year. He is a running back.
    **************************************************

    I wish Brian Daboll was as good a QB evaluator/coach as you. He really wants Jones back. Maybe he’ll call you next time he’s picking a QB.
    ========================

    Daboll didn’t pick Jones that and 1 decent not even good season out of 5 is why it’d be sooooo easy to send him down the road! There’s better options in FA than Jones at half the price.

  14. He’s not getting tagged when they can tag Saquon for $10M. They would love to get a deal done, but NO ONE is offering Danny Dimes more than $30M/year.

  15. sounds to me the giants are about to cave and will probably give him $42 mil a year 😡
    this guy is worth $25 mil a year max!

  16. dales says:
    March 6, 2023 at 12:29 pm
    rockyd says:

    Daboll didn’t pick Jones that and 1 decent not even good season out of 5 is why it’d be sooooo easy to send him down the road! There’s better options in FA than Jones at half the price.
    Daboll “picked” Jones when he took the job as head coach.

  17. Tag him this year and next year, Barkley walks. Can’t/shouldn’t pay them both.

    Barkley needs a new home and the Giants need to explore a whole new path on offense.

    Its not in the cards for Barkley and Jones to be Giants.

  18. If I’m the Giants, I’m not paying DJ over $40 million. I’d offer him a multi year contract with average pay of around $35 million per year max, if he doesn’t like it he can test the market, I personally doubt any team is going to offer him much more than that. Save the franchise tag for Saquon. If DJ goes elsewhere, sign a journey man to a short term deal and draft a replacement. The money they would tie up with DJ would hamstring them in terms of building a quality team.

  19. Daboll didn’t pick Jones that and 1 decent not even good season out of 5 is why it’d be sooooo easy to send him down the road! There’s better options in FA than Jones at half the price.

    ?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????
    Please list the better free agent QBs that can be had for 22.5 million. There’s none.

