Report: Four-year, $150 million deal for Derek Carr

The Saints have not officially announced a deal with quarterback Derek Carr yet, but Carr confirmed reports that he’s headed to New Orleans and some details about the deal he’ll be signing have now been reported as well.

NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal for Carr with the NFC South club. The deal is worth up to $150 million and includes $100 million in total guarantees.

Carr has $60 million guaranteed at signing and $10 million of his third-year salary vests after his first year with the Saints.

The Saints have been restructuring contracts in order to get under the cap and will likely be making other manuevers — like cutting quarterback Jameis Winston — to continue that effort while also slotting Carr into the roster. 1

  1. This is what flushing $150 million down the toilet looks like.

  3. Absolutely ridiculous that he is getting that much money. What a joke this league has become.

  6. That’s a large chunk of guaranteed money for an average QB. DC is going to retire a very wealthy man, which might go some way to making up for an unsuccessful career on the field.
    New Orleans about to get comfortable in mediocrity for a few years….

  7. Damn… as a hawks fan I hope Geno doesn’t want that kind of money! I hope they don’t sign Geno and keep lock while drafting Richardson!

  8. People will be fired for this in New Orleans, better get their resume ready.

  11. This is definitely the stupidest move of any NFL team in 2023.

    RIP Saints.

  12. Good landing spot for Carr. No dominant QBs in that division, good defense, and warm weather.

  13. After all the years of Payton/Brees it’s really something to watch the Saints go back to being the mid franchise they were previously. I can’t understand what they’re thinking.

  14. 37.5 million per year average. That’s a little higher than the 35 a year that was reported Carr was seeking. Now the question is, where is NO getting that money?

  15. 4 year 150mil seems high but not so bad when you see only 100mil guaranteed.

  16. This is a good fit for him and would not be surprised to see him be very successful. Stable organization with a smart GM who does not get enough credit. He has worked with the HC so they are familiar with one another and the defense will be the best he has ever had around him. Playoff contender in that division for sure.

  18. I’m not 100% sure, but this could be the dumbest contract in the history of sports?

  19. I’m glad to see Winston getting cut. I’ve never liked him, ever since he was pulling bad stuff back in college. Also, he’s just not that good at QB anyway. Winston is mediocre at best. Carr will be much, much better.

  21. Smart man. You don’t have to be the richest QB in the league to be filthy rich. $27 million and change a year is not what top QB’s are making, but so what. Still a LOT of money that will keep Carr and his family set for life. Congratulations to him.

  22. If accurate, that actually sounds about right for him. Looks good on paper, has high numbers potentially, but gives the out if he flops after 2 years.

  23. Wow the Saints are going to have about 10-12 players making big money and everyone else is going to be on minimum contracts, nothing in between.

  24. The Saints should have started the total rebuild when Brees and Payton left.

    All they did was push the bills down the road and will be in a mess soon once they come due.

    And Carr is average at best.

  28. Good move for Carr….great money, winnable division and a far more amicable press than he would’ve found in New York. Here’s hoping he succeeds…

  29. That works out to about 37 million a year. Roughly what he was making before, average starting salary. If he milked it longer, he might have chiseled out more, but there must be something he liked about New Orleans to get him to settle for that. Still, people have killed for far less.

  30. What’s the year 1 cap number? Because the Saints are currently way over the cap.

  33. Now we know why he chose the Saints over the Jets. Money in the bank and the easiest path to the postseason.

  35. This is the same guy who couldn’t put up mondo points with Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs, right? Just checking…

  38. Gives him #9 QB money, very much deserved. Even though theyre in cap hell i think their defense is under contract for the most part so hell have the privilege of having a defense better than 25th for the first time in his career. Now they just need to go get a TE and RB for him and theres an argument that division is theres to win.

  39. They should profit of this year’s strong TE class to give Carr one more weapon.

  40. So…$37.5M a year. Daniel Jones is younger and has a higher ceiling still (we all know what Carr is at this point). $45M for Jones doesn’t sound that terribly far off the mark.

  41. Lmao I mean look I hate New Orleans, but at this point I respect that they’re hellbent on doing what they can to remain, at minimum, RELEVANT. I can hate all I want but hat tip to them for doing right by their fans too. I’m proud of our 2 superbowls but consistency, stability, and being relevant year over yr is how you REALLY gain respectability and build a brand as opposed to catching lightning in a bottle every 15-20 years

  42. Wow, I would hate to be a Saints fan now, there’s an APB out on Derek Carr, he just robbed the Saints

  43. Queue the “how can they do this when they are over the cap?”

    Said it before, will say it again. The Saint’s cap woes are often overblown. Do they use the money on the right people? Mostly no – but it’s rarely because they can’t find the money.

  44. His brother David is now free to resume his childish behavior.
    SMH at that family.

  47. Carr has never won a playoffs game but gets a massive contract. These owners must be printing money in their office.

  50. Only 60% guaranteed and south of $40M per year? This should put a crimp in Lamar Jackson’s demands.

  51. I don’t care who you are or what you do, $60 million guaranteed at signing is grossly overpaid.
    I wouldn’t turn it down if it was offered to me, but as a cautionary example I give the story of Gabe Rivera of the Steelers.
    A promising defensive lineman who got in a one car accident during his rookie year. Paralyzed and unable to play again the Steelers gave him a job as a scout.
    But think how many teams would be crippled for a few years if something similar were to happen to a player with these mega-guarantees.

  53. fuzall says:
    March 6, 2023 at 1:56 pm
    SO, mediocrity is about $40 million a year. Russ and Carr prove it.

    00Rate This
    ————

    Dak Prescott as well.

  54. logicalone says:
    March 6, 2023 at 1:53 pm
    Carr has never won a playoffs game but gets a massive contract. These owners must be printing money in their office.

    ——————————————————————————————–

    I agree but Lamar has won ONE playoff game more than Carr and he wants what again?

  55. All the folks saying nobody will trade for Rodgers because of his massive contract may need to take a step back and think about it. If Carr is worth this much, Rodgers is a bargain at his salary.

  56. I’m bullish on Derek Carr, and I think $100m guaranteed is a steep price.

    I hope he bounces back, tho.

  57. A 7-10 team signs Carr and may become 9-8 team, but they have to let some talent walk and just revert back to the 7-10 team.

  59. I dont get all the hate for Carr. He’s not great, but he’s a good qb. He’ll go to a team with a good D, and front office, unlike the Raidaaa’s.

