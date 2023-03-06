Report: Giants met briefly with Saquon Barkley’s reps Monday

Getty Images

The clock is ticking on the Giants.

The franchise tag deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and the Giants have one tag and two star players headed toward free agency. They are under the gun to get a deal done with Daniel Jones or Saquon Barkley, or risk losing the other.

The Giants are expected to tag Jones if they can’t get a contract worked out before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

It will come down to the wire.

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen met briefly with Barkley’s representation Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

“Positive meeting, by all accounts, with the continued hope from both sides they can make it work,” Garafolo wrote. “Let’s see what happens with Jones first.”

Schoen said last week at the NFL Scouting Combine that he was “cautiously optimistic” about signing both players.