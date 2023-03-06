Report: Ravens and Lamar Jackson met recently, franchise tag still likely

Getty Images

The Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson do not appear to be on track for a last-minute agreement on a long-term deal.

Tuesday is the deadline for teams to use the franchise tag and that appears to be the direction things are headed in Baltimore. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta met with Jackson in Miami recently, but that the quarterback and the team remain apart when it comes to a long-term deal.

With that gap in place, a franchise tag is the likeliest direction for things to go in Baltimore. It’s not clear if the Ravens would use the exclusive or non-exclusive tag, but the former would be worth about $13 million more for Jackson during the 2023 season.

That decision will be one of the most-watched developments in the football world over the next couple of days.