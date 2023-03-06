Report: Seahawks, Geno Smith agree to a three-year, $105 million deal

Getty Images

Well, that didn’t take long.

Not long a report indicated the Seahawks were finalizing a deal with Geno Smith, Jordan Schultz of theScore.com updates that a three-year, $105 million agreement is done. Smith has a chance to earn $52 million in the first calendar year, per Schultz.

The quarterback was scheduled for free agency next week, with the Seahawks expected to use the one-year, $32.4 million franchise tag on him Tuesday absent an agreement.

Smith got a raise after earning $7 million on a one-year deal in 2022. He is coming off a career year, having earned Pro Bowl honors and comeback player of the year.

Smith had to beat out Drew Lock for the starting job to replace Russell Wilson, who the team traded to the Broncos last offseason. He was expected to be a bridge quarterback in 2022, but instead proved he was more than that in throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage.