Report: Titans are shopping Derrick Henry

Titans running back Derrick Henry could be on the way out in Tennessee.

The Titans have been shopping Henry, according to Michael Silver of BallySports.com.

Henry is due a base salary of $10.5 million this season, none of which is guaranteed. If the Titans were to trade him, they’d save $6.3 million on their salary cap in 2023.

The 29-year-old Henry was the NFL’s offensive player of the year in 2020. He has led the NFL in rushing yards twice and led the NFL in carries three times, including last season. But his yards per carry average dropped a full yard from 5.4 in 2020 to 4.4 in 2022.

The Titans earned the AFC No. 1 seed in 2021, but last year they acted more like a rebuilding team by trading wide receiver A.J. Brown, and this year they’re continuing to shed expensive players. Henry might be the next to go.

35 responses to “Report: Titans are shopping Derrick Henry

  1. Smart move – dump him while he has some value even though he has no more upside left in him.

  3. If this is true then the Titans are going full rebuild, Tannehill is gone and theyll be drafting Caleb Williams this time next year.

  7. Short shelf life. All their money was tied up into Henry, Tannehill and Bud Dupree. Crazy.

  9. Full tank rebuild mode has entered the chat. Tannehill is good as gone and they will be bottom dwellers for the foreseeable future.

  12. So the Titans are keeping Tannehill but shopping an RB who had 1500 rushing yards and 13 TDs? What’s in the water in Tennessee?

  13. Your talking about a HOF’er you lost a step with little tread left on the tire.

  14. Expect Tannehill to end up with his former OC Arthur Smith in Atlanta. He can mentor Desmond Ridder and likely play better than Mariota did last season.

  15. Vrabel wasn’t on board with the AJ Brown trade. Is he aware the Titans are going full rebuild?

  16. Wow. Didn’t think they were going full rebuild.

    I hope Henry lands on a win-now team, a la McCaffrey & SF. He’s carried a team and deserves a good shot at a ring, and a say in where he goes.

  17. I think that’s a good all around decision. Definitely helps Henry too. A team that’s a piece away from a Super Bowl could definitely use him. Or what if the Chiefs got him for example? Would remind me of when the Patriots got Clock Killin’ Cory Dillon in 2004 after winning the SB in 2003 and they went back to back.

  20. So if it is rebuild time in Nashville do they just roll with Malik Willis or grab a stop gap and keep Willis on the bench another year?

  21. I remember a couple things Bill Walsh said about running a team. One of them was that it is better to get rid of a guy a year too soon than a year too late. That fits here. Buffalo,please do not do it unless it takes a 5th round pick.

  22. Vrabel seems like a good coach. Wondering how long he will survive (or stay for) this phase in Tennessee.

  23. He has 2 good years left if he avoids major injury. He’d be perfect for a team in WinNow mode, like in Buffalo or Dallas (shipping out the other 2 RBs)

  24. Contender with limited running game could get a couple years out of him. Cincy?

  25. I wonder what he wants, money or a ring. KC, Cincy, Buffalo, could all benefit from a power back like that in the playoffs since they all play outdoors in cold weather, or the Chargers if he wants to play with a great QB In warm weather and live life on a high contract vacation.

  26. While i agree his best days are behind him people on here are acting like he`s already done.
    His average dropped a yard per carry as much because they traded AJ Brown without having a replacement and they didn`t replace Tannehill so every team was loading the box to stop Henry with no other weapons on the field and he STILL averaged 4.4 a carry. Put him with a Patrick Mahomes,Josh Allen or Joe Burrow and i bet he has 2-3 real productive years left.
    He may not a Adrian Peterson like freak and play until 35-36 but he is not your average 29-30 year old RB either.

  28. Smart. They know Lawrence and the Jaguars will own that division for the next decade. No need to overpay a declining running back.

  29. Not saying the Bengals should take a shot at him, but let’s just talk this out. Joe Mixon at $12M or Derrick Henry at $10M. Just puts Mixon’s lack of production and overpaid contract in perspective.

  30. Smart, possibly for whoever acquires him too.. Another elite season out of Henry isn’t going to be enough to keep Tennessee from being sub .500 but he has value to a contender. Buffalo, for example would be terrifying. Especially come playoff time if he’s only been carrying the ball 15 times a game and not the 30 times that he needed to for the Titans to win.

  31. Titans would be smart to draft Ohio State’s Miyan Williams in the 2024 NFL draft.

  32. As a fan of good football, i.e., run the damn ball, I’m a huge fan of the King. Wondering if Andy Reid would seriously consider loading his offense up even more? Go Derrick Henry, Roll Tide, Go Chiefs!!!

  33. I think the Titans are going to be disappointed at the market for Henry. My guess is they’ll need to trade a draft pick or two along with Henry and accept back lower draft pick compensation.

  34. I can’t see Vrabel lasting much longer himself. Shopping Henry would have been smarter last year, better now than next year. But if it was against Vrabel’s wishes to trade Brown, it speaks to another issue with their offense. You can’t expect to funnel everything through one skill position player that isn’t a QB and expect success. But to his credit, coach made it work splendidly for a while. See what he can do with a more balanced offense to go with that defense.

  35. The aj brown trade is still hurting this team. I guarantee you if aj was still there and they had another good yr in Tennessee, there’s no way the titans would be shutting this window yet.

