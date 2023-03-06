Report: Titans to release Bud Dupree

March 6, 2023
The Titans are moving on from one of their veteran defensive players.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Tennessee is expected to release edge rusher Bud Dupree.

Dupree signed with the Titans as a free agent in 2021 when he was coming off a torn ACL. But Dupree’s production did not match that of a top edge rusher, as he recorded just 7.0 sacks over 22 games in the last two seasons. An abdominal injury kept Dupree out for several games in 2022, as he started just 11 contests. He recorded 4.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and nine QB hits.

Dupree was a Steelers first-round pick in 2015 and recorded 39.5 sacks in 81 games over six seasons for Pittsburgh.

There’s a chance an interested team could swoop in and trade for Dupree. But given his production over the last two seasons, that seems unlikely.

Releasing Dupree will result in $9.35 million in cap savings with a $10.85 million hit in dead money. But if the Titans use a post-June 1 designation, they’ll save $15.75 million against the cap with $4.45 million in dead money this season.

  1. One of the worst contracts in NFL history. Who signs a Steelers bust like that? It’s unreal how many players in that league somehow brainwash the media into thinking they’re great, to the point people, like another team’s GM, believes it as well.

  3. Wasn’t a bust, TB6. You rush to throw an ex Steeler under the bus, as usual. He did well as counter to one of your favorite players of all time – TJ Watt. Perhaps paired as backup to Watt ot Highsmith now, for fair market value, is on tap?

  4. That was always a dumb signing. Even with Watt opposite him, he was never very good in Pittsburgh, just serviceable.

  5. grant35 says:
    March 6, 2023 at 11:58 am
    Wasn’t a bust, TB6. You rush to throw an ex Steeler under the bus, as usual. He did well as counter to one of your favorite players of all time – TJ Watt. Perhaps paired as backup to Watt ot Highsmith now, for fair market value, is on tap?

    —————–

    He was a total bust! He only produced when Watt was drafted and double teamed. What’s next, Jarvis Jones and Devin Bush weren’t busts, too?

