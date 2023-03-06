Seahawks announce deal with Geno Smith

March 6, 2023
Geno Smith will keep writing his story in Seattle.

The Seahawks announced what earlier was reported: They have reached agreement with Smith on a contract extension. Reports indicate it’s a three-year, $105 million deal.

He has earned $17.514 million in his career.

Smith, 33, was scheduled for free agency next week, and the Seahawks had until Tuesday afternoon to apply the franchise tag to the quarterback absent a deal.

Last season was Smith’s first as a full-time starter since 2014. He spent seven seasons as a backup.

He earned Pro Bowl honors and comeback player of the year, passing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns and leading the league with a 69.8 completion percentage.

