Seahawks, Geno Smith finalizing multi-year contract

Getty Images

Geno Smith will remain the Seahawks’ starting quarterback in 2023, and perhaps beyond.

The Seahawks and Smith are finalizing a multi-year contract, NFL Network is reporting.

Smith was slated to become a free agent on March 15, but the Seahawks didn’t want him to leave, and now he won’t. The 32-year-old Smith had his best NFL season in 2022 and was named the league’s Comeback Player of the Year, and now he’s ready to come back to Seattle.

Whether Smith remains the Seahawks’ starter beyond 2023 will depend in large part on whether he can have another strong season, as well as whether Seattle decides to draft a quarterback who could spend a year developing while Smith starts. But at least for this year, Smith is the Seahawks’ starter, as they’ll attempt to return to the playoffs with a roster that looks a lot like last year’s.