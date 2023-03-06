Things were heating up with Jets, but Derek Carr felt far more comfortable joining the Saints

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2023, 4:57 PM EST
Oakland Raiders v New York Jets
Getty Images

Maybe Derek Carr didn’t have a “slight lean” toward the Jets after all. Or maybe that was leaked to nudge the Saints to beignet or get off the bidet.

Regardless, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Carr signed with the Saints because Carr felt “far more comfortable” with the situation in New Orleans.

Things were heating up with the Jets, the source said, but the Saints had always been the most aggressive suitor for the former Raiders captain. The Saints were the first ones to pursue Carr, and they actually made a trade offer to the Raiders for his prior contract. The Saints were the only ones to do that.

It’s unclear whether the Jets would have committed to Carr without knowing whether Aaron Rodgers absolutely is in play. And it’s possible Carr wouldn’t have thrived under the white-hot glare of the New York media market. By the end of the first week, there’s a decent chance Carr will have blocked 90 percent of the reporters and columnists based in New York.

Regardless, the Jets have made it clear they’ll be adding a veteran quarterback. With Carr out of the mix, the primary options are Rodgers and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Carr will be the answer in New Orleans for at least two years. Whether he gets a third depends on the first two. The fourth, as explained here, likely won’t happen.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Things were heating up with Jets, but Derek Carr felt far more comfortable joining the Saints

  2. He made the right choice, because the Jets are a train wreck of an organization

  6. Smart choice by Carr – get out of the cutthroat AFC and into the weakest division in the NFL. Jets didn’t have a chance – do you think Carr really wanted to face the Dolphins, Bills, and Patriots 6 times a year?! Carr will be one of the top 3 or 4 QBs in the NFC and could win the division with a 9-8 record. The only better choice would have going to the Panthers (better Coach, better players) but it sounded like that wasn’t really a possibility.

  7. Saints will be pushing for a rule change to allow big fluffy pillows to be placed in the pocket so Carr will have a soft place to land when he curls up under the pass rush.

  8. I bet if he could have faced the Pat’s more than twice a year, he would have signed with the Jets.

  10. Jets lost out on Carr because they refuse to abandon Wilson. Would Garapollo behave differently? Wouldn’t Garapollo be looking for something better than a 1-2 year rental? I just can’t see Rodgers as a NYJ either, unless the Packers kick him out the door.

    Quickly, it seems like the Jets options are limited. Maybe they can trade for a tagged Lamar. Outside of that, it’s signing a bridge QB to compete with Wilson (Mayfield, Minshew, Bridgewater, Marriotta). Hope Wilson is worth it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.