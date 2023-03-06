Titans plan to wear Oilers throwback uniforms for a home game this season

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 6, 2023, 12:14 PM EST
Washington Redskins vs Houston Oilers
Getty Images

The franchise now known as the Tennessee Titans was known as the Houston Oilers for the first 37 seasons of its existence, and it plans to honor its roots this season.

The Titans plan to wear Oilers throwbacks for a home game this season, according to the team’s website.

The specific game when they’ll wear the uniforms hasn’t been determined, but Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com expects that it will be for the Titans’ home game against the Houston Texans.

The Houston Oilers were one of the original franchises of the American Football League in 1960. They moved and spent two seasons as the Tennessee Oilers in 1997 and 1998, and changed their name to the Titans in 1999. As the Oilers, the team wore blue or white jerseys, red trim, white pants, and a helmet logo of an oil derrick.

Last year the NFL relaxed its helmet rules to make it easier for teams to wear throwback uniforms, and several teams have worn throwbacks featuring their older helmet designs. The Oilers’ classic uniforms were popular among fans, and many football fans in both Houston and Tennessee will welcome seeing them again.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Titans plan to wear Oilers throwback uniforms for a home game this season

  1. Will love to see that. The Oilers were a key part of the NFL experience of my youth.

    I still think their rebranding was “meh” at best. Why they moved to an iconic city but chose to name themselves with the state is odd to me, and the bland mascot (probably just a step up from “Commanders”) was a missed opportunity to tie it to something musical.

  2. Love it – and even though I’m a Browns fan, I always liked the Oilers.

    Not sure about wearing that uniform against the Texans though. Seems a bit hurtful.

  3. Sweet! I wish they’d wear them permanently, with the Titan’s helmet logo, obviously, and return their current uniforms to their proper owners, the Grey Cup Champion Toronto Argonauts!

  4. Would have been best had they left the Oilers colors and branding behind in Houston so they could pick it back up, but it is what it is I suppose. It’ll be cool seeing those uniforms again.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.