Vikings release Eric Kendricks

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 6, 2023, 9:15 AM EST
The Vikings are moving on from one of their key defensive players.

Minnesota has released linebacker Eric Kendricks, the team announced on Monday morning.

“As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community,” Vikings G.M. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “While he is best known as a playmaker and respected linebacker across the league, Eric’s contributions to the Vikings extend far beyond the field because of his selfless and unwavering commitment to improving societal issues. I have the utmost respect for Eric and wish him and Ally, along with their growing family, continued success in their next chapter.”

Kendricks was a second-round pick in the 2015 draft and it did not take him long to become a major contributor to Minnesota’s defense. Over the last eight seasons, he’s appeared in 117 games with 113 starts. Kendricks was a first-team All-Pro in 2019.

Kendricks has led Minnesota in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 137 of them in 2022, with eight tackles for loss, a sack, and six passes defensed.

“It is extremely difficult to start more than 100 games in this league, but Eric has been a staple in the locker room since he entered the NFL,” Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “During my first year as head coach, Eric played a critical role as a captain and a member of the leadership council in helping establish the culture we want in Minnesota. He was a consistent mentor to his younger teammates, and his tireless work ethic set a standard for others to emulate.”

By releasing Kendricks, the Vikings will save $9.5 million in cap space with $1.93 million in dead money.

Kendricks had just one season remaining on his contract. Kendricks is immediately eligible to sign with any club.

25 responses to “Vikings release Eric Kendricks

  1. Thank you for the great years, wishing you and your family the best. He is not first cap casualty the Vikings will part with this year. Class move getting him out there before free agenc begins.

  3. he is such a massive upgrade from anyone the packers have, id be surprised if they dont make a run for him

  4. Best wishes to this stud. I wasn’t about to shed a tear when Barr left/came back/left but this guy will be missed. Such an excellent leader, tackler, cover LB. He’s got some gas left for whoever wants it, too.

  5. Watch the Eagles. They might be moving on from both of their starters since they are both FA’s and going to get paid. Drafted Nakobe Dean last year, he could move in to one slot. And they could sign Kendricks to a 1 yr deal. Incentive laden.

  6. Freeing up money to pay a guy who touches the ball 7x per game, and less when it matters. Stay classy Minnesota!

  7. He’s been good for the Vikings but unfortunately he’s just not fast enough anymore. Good luck with your new team.

  8. ya and if no one picks him up he can resign on the cheap, they do it all the time

  9. Saw this coming along with a lot more to be released. He’s a Viking and will always be in my eyes. Wish him the best going forward. He still has a couple years left in the tank. He’ll help some team

  11. dublindemonszfl says:
    March 6, 2023 at 9:23 am

    Class move getting him out there before free agenc begins.
    _________

    Well, the Vikings are desperately trying to get under the salary cap that goes into effect on the 15th of this month, so there’s that whole incentive too. 🤣

  13. To quote the article, Kendricks has led Minnesota in tackles in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 137 of them in 2022, with eight tackles for loss, a sack, and six passes defensed.
    And you just released him? Not trade him? Small wonder the Vikings can’t win a Championship.

  17. A class act. Wish Eric and his family nothing but the best in life for the future.

  18. This is EXACTLY who the Lions would be targeting the minute free agency begins!

  23. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him in Denver. Patons familiar with his abilities, and they have an opening at MLB with Alex Singleton being a FA.

  24. This is EXACTLY who the Lions would be targeting the minute free agency begins!

    ————————————————————

    You don’t have to wait for free agency, you can sign him now. That’s why the Lions are always one step behind the rest of the league!

  25. I guess with Adofo-Mensah in-charge, the Vikings no longer rely on players taking less money to stay for the privilege. That always worked so well.

