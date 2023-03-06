Von Miller on Leslie Frazier’s departure: I didn’t see it coming

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 6, 2023, 9:36 AM EST
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week.

The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too.

“I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He had a great year with us last year, and he had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it.

“Usually, you know, coaches take, they [usually] come to a decision like right after the season when there’s jobs available. But coach Frazier, he’s vested in this league. He’s a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach.”

As of last week, the Bills were still unsure who would take over their defensive play-calling duties. One option is head coach Sean McDermott, who was previously a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and Panthers.

Miller said that McDermott told him, “We’re fine” when it comes to replacing Frazier. And Miller has been a part of a team that’s had a head coach as its defensive play-caller with Vic Fangio in Denver.

“If anybody can do it, it’s coach McDermott. It’s been done before,” Miller said. “So, it’s just, we’ll be good. You know me, I’m the most optimistic.”

3 responses to “Von Miller on Leslie Frazier’s departure: I didn’t see it coming

  2. Um, no he isn’t a HOF coach not even close he may be a good DC but no HOF.

  3. Buffalo is in a quandary. While the margin is extremely thin, I believe Josh Allen is the best QB in the league over Mahomes and Burrough (barely). Put Allen with either Andy Reid or Zach Taylor and put Mahomes and/or Burrough with McDermott and I think it would be clear. However, right now it means Allen is doing too much, he’s very big and he’s very strong, but he is human, he is going to prematurely ware down in things don’t change. Unfortunately for Buffalo I think they may be messing up their window. A year ago I thought a S.B. victory was inevitable (finally) for the Bills, but now I’m not so sure they can circle the wagons.

