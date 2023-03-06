Von Miller on Leslie Frazier’s departure: I didn’t see it coming

Getty Images

Leslie Frazier’s sudden departure from the Bills was one of the league’s biggest stories to begin the Combine last week.

The defensive coordinator electing to take the 2023 season off from coaching surprised one of Buffalo’s key players, too.

“I didn’t see it coming,” edge rusher Von Miller said last week, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “He had a great year with us last year, and he had several great years the whole time he’s been there. So, I didn’t see it coming, especially the timing of it.

“Usually, you know, coaches take, they [usually] come to a decision like right after the season when there’s jobs available. But coach Frazier, he’s vested in this league. He’s a Hall of Fame player, Hall of Fame coach.”

As of last week, the Bills were still unsure who would take over their defensive play-calling duties. One option is head coach Sean McDermott, who was previously a defensive coordinator for the Eagles and Panthers.

Miller said that McDermott told him, “We’re fine” when it comes to replacing Frazier. And Miller has been a part of a team that’s had a head coach as its defensive play-caller with Vic Fangio in Denver.

“If anybody can do it, it’s coach McDermott. It’s been done before,” Miller said. “So, it’s just, we’ll be good. You know me, I’m the most optimistic.”