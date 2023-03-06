Will Ravens offer the same, more, or less than last year to Lamar Jackson?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2023, 10:42 AM EST
As we explained on Sunday, it makes sense at this point for quarterback Lamar Jackson to force the Ravens to apply the franchise tag. Thereafter, the two sides will have until July 15 to do what they haven’t been able to do to date — finalize a multi-year deal.

Here’s the more important question. Will the Ravens offer Lamar Jackson the same deal they offered last August? Will they offer more? Or will they offer less?

From Jackson’s perspective, he passed on $133 million guaranteed at signing plus additional injury guarantees that surely would have become full guarantees this month and made $23 million for 2022. The money he could have made last year is gone. The full guarantees are gone. The injury guarantees that would have vested this month are gone.

At a minimum, Lamar should ask for a full Mulligan. “Give me what I would have had if I’d accepted the offer I rejected last August, minus $23 million.” If Jackson would make that specific request, would the Ravens honor it? Or would they say, “Sorry, the circumstances have changed”?

Regardless of the specific terms or the structure (and we still don’t know the full terms of what the Ravens offered), the Ravens will need to at some point make their best offer. Most assume it will be better than the offer that was made last year. That may not be a given.

One of the major factors will be the tag the Ravens apply. If they choose the exclusive level, Jackson will be in line to make $99 million over the next two years, and average of $49.5 million per year. That would become the starting point for a long-term contract, regardless of whatever the Ravens offered a year ago.

If they opt for the non-exclusive tag, the calculation becomes a lot less complicated — and a lot cheaper for the Ravens. At that point, however, someone else may do the negotiating for the Ravens, getting Jackson to sign an offer sheet that the Ravens could then match.

There are many ways the dominoes can fall between now and September. As explained on Monday’s PFT Live, there’s a not-implausible chance that Jackson could end up sitting out the entire season, if the Ravens use the lower offer and Jackson doesn’t sign a long-term deal with anyone.

The first domino falls by tomorrow, when the Ravens pick a franchise tag and apply it. While there will be many questions still to be answered, that first move will pick one of two very different lanes for player and team.

  1. Ravens should make Lamar a 3 year, $50M per year offer. Dont bind yourself to a long term contract and let Lamar hit free agency AGAIN before his 29th birthday. Win-win for all parties.

  2. If the Ravens are smart at all, they give him the non exclusive tag. Let him see that NO ONE is giving him the guarantees he wants. If someone does make a crazy offer, they get two firsts.

    He’s injury prone, not elite at throwing the ball, and his teammates know he will quit on them. Let him go be someone else’s “ten games a season” QB.

  3. Someone is going to panic and be willing to back the Brinks truck up to sign him. Let him walk and take those 2 firsts.

  4. The Ravens will offer the same contract as they did last year. Jackson won’t sign. The Ravens will then put the exclusive tag on him – he won’t sign that either. Then the Ravens will trade him to the highest bidder.

    The vast majority of Raven fans will rejoice when he drama ends!

  5. The Ravens should offer less money and less term because now there is an injury trend, this guy simply can’t finish a season healthy, so they need to have an experienced (read: expensive) backup that can carry the load when he is injured.

  6. Who’s going to give them two 1st’s? Atlanta is most often mentioned, but they have Ridder in development who could be the real deal. Why give LJ all that money and have nothing left to build a wining team around DR?

  7. Belechick sets a value on a player to his team and if another team offers more he just lets them go rather than overpay. The non exclusive tag does just that for the Ravens. If some desperate teams wants to overpay, take the draft picks.

  9. What about this offer that would be good for both sides:
    3 years $200 million
    100 million guaranteed over the first 2 years
    I00 million for year 3 in salary
    So ravens get 2 years of Lamar at a reasonable cap number of around 35 million depending on how they structure it
    Lamar gets the same money that we would have gotten on the tag and knows he will get a third year or get cut by year 3.

  11. Offer him less. His conduct toward the last part of the season was reprehensible for a supposed team leader and that lowers his value. Apparently right now running backs wearing QB Halloween costumes are a dime a dozen so he has no intrinsic value beyond that. His passing certainly scares no defense. He should be paid no more than the 16th ranked QB.

  12. To much of an injury risk for that kind of money if he cut way back on his running sure but that’d leave just his passing skills which on a great day are just good never great .

  14. The guy has missed over 30% of the regular season over the last two seasons, and he refused to return for the playoffs when his team needed him. I don’t care how popular he is in the locker room, because his playoff record when he has played has been terrible. I’m trading him he’s NOT your future

  16. It is very difficult to value a QB not named Mahomes or Brady, guys who can not only get it done in crunch time but can pull their entire team along for the ride. Lamar hasn’t shown either aspect of that ability. Yet he will clearly win some games, at least a few more than whoever is #2 for them. And he draws fans and sells merch.

  17. 5 year $250 million fully guaranteed should be the deal. Only Jackson can provide a top 5 Dvoa offense on a team that only spends $3 million on wide receivers. You can literally have guys playing on the Veteran minimum all around him and have a good offense. Most other elite QB require big money Wide Receivers to be elite. They second they dont have that they become average. Jackson is a one man offense as we saw the huge difference with him versus without him.

  18. Lamar is an incredible player, but unless he can get better at reading a defense, he will always be a runner and will probably get hurt based on history. I realize that Tom Brady and Peyton Manning read defenses well and it kept them playing for the majority of their careers.

    I think the Ravens should use the non exclusive tag. I would be interested what deal Lamar will get without an agent. If he leaves you could sign Jimmy G for a one year rental and use the draft capital for QB this year or next years class with Caleb William and friends.

  19. I would love to see the Ravens choke on a poison pill with the non exclusive tag! Come on commanders you can do it!

