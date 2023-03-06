With Derek Carr apparently picking the Saints, will Aaron Rodgers land with the Jets?

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2023, 11:10 AM EST
As of Sunday, free-agent quarterback Derek Carr had a “slight lean” toward the Jets. Carr suddenly has a much stronger lean toward New Orleans.

So what does that mean for the Jets?

There are two possibilities. One, the Jets told Carr they’re not interested. Two, Carr told the Jets he’s not interested in waiting to find out if the Jets are sufficiently interested in him.

If it’s the former, it means the Jets have another plan at the position, one that they believe they’ll be able to implement. And that raises the question of whether the Jets have an inkling that they will be getting Aaron Rodgers.

We’ll find out soon enough. The clock keeps ticking on the Prince of Deliberate Darkness. Today’s news could mean that the Jets believe Rodgers eventually will be landing the plane in New Jersey.

  1. There is no way Rodgers will leave Green Bay for NY. He might leave for another team, but not the Jets. The notion is frankly silly.

  3. If Rogers decides to play he is going to stay in Green Bay where the franchise and city do nothing but beg down to him. Plus, who wants to pay his salary even if they cut it down to say $40M. If he leaves for NYC or Vegas the press will eat him alive because he will actually have to perform at a high level. Use to respect his game but the fact that he takes this long to decide means he is probably done.

  4. 3rd round draft pick might do it.

    Green Bay is desperate to get rid of this cancer.

  6. Since Rodgers developed into an intensely, pathologically sensitive weirdo due to the media coverage in Green Bay, I can’t wait to see what happens in New York.

  7. I don’t think Douglas wanted to pay Carr. Not to mention when you are talking QB money, taxes become a factor.

  8. Or, the Saints raised their offer and the Jets wouldn’t match or exceed it. If the Jets don’t get Rodgers they could consider Jimmy G. He’d get them to 10 wins.

  9. Perfect spot for him. Always following in Favre’s footsteps. The drama will be legendary.

  11. Is today April fools’ day? This is just crazy talk now. No way in hell the Jets can pay him 60 million for 1-2 more years

  cletuspstillwaterjr says:
    March 6, 2023 at 11:16 am
    There is no way Rodgers will leave Green Bay for NY. He might leave for another team, but not the Jets. The notion is frankly silly.

    413Rate This

    ———–

    I would generally agree with you but Rodgers and Woody Johnson are both certifiable. It could happen and the country would run out of popcorn watching it implode.

    LOL

  14. Again more speculation! I will just sit back and let it in all play out! No reason to if, what, maybe, would of, should of from me!

  15. The Jets are clearly the better team, so it would appear that either the Jets weren’t all that hot on Carr or the Saints offered more money (which really is the same thing). While that may slightly increase the odds of Rodgers to the Jets, we are all likely to get another miserable year of the still talented yet drama induced Rodgers in the NFCN, all the while the heir apparent burns the last year of his economical rookie contract without anyone knowing if he is any good yet.

  16. NY media would eat him alive. No way they would let up on him as they do in Green Bay. Think Ny Post wouldn’t put him on the front page for the last couple of post season choke jobs?!

  17. Jets makes sense he burned his bridges in GB it’s hard to find any Packers fan not ready for the Love era to begin were finished with him why waste another year ??

  18. redlikethepig says:
    Perfect spot for him. Always following in Favre’s footsteps. The drama will be legendary.

    Works for me, as long as it ends in New York; if he were to go to the Vikings for 2024 it would be even more legendary, but in a horrific way, especially for us Minnesota fans.

  19. Man I hope so. Aaron Rodgers will have a meltdown every other week dealing with the NYC media

  20. I still say the Packers should say we’re ready to trade Rodgers, let the bidding begin.

  21. I dont think Rodgers would go to the Jets. I think he stays in GB but IF the Raiders were interested I think hed agree to go there due to Adams and the offensive weapons already in place.

  22. Rodgers attitude will never fly with the NY media, they’ll still be 4th in AFC East

  23. Maybe the Jets are waiting on Lamar instead of Aaron. Lamar biggest negative is durability. Do you want 12 games per year of Lamar for five years, or 16 games per year of Aaron for one or two years. Based on which tag gets applied to Lamar, Jest should make a run at him.

  24. Personally, I have a sneaky suspicion that Rodgers stays with Green Bay and Jordan Love is the one that gets traded.

  25. Can someone remind me why the Jets franchise is appealing in any possible way?

  26. Can someone remind me why the Jets franchise is appealing in any possible way?
    If you can turn the Jets into winners you will be remembered forever. The biggest market with a long bad history. Win a Super Bowl in NY and you’ve probably punched a ticket to Canton.

  27. Don’t discount the chance he lands in LV. The Raiders sore thumb was their Def Backfield. Their front 7 on defense was fairly decent. LV has the cap room to accommodate Rodgers and still upgrade the Def Backs through FA.
    But right now,.. nobody knows what will happen,… and the chances are it will happen in the next week. Stay tuned,……….

  28. PLEASE, PLEASE, PRETTY PLEASE! No more Aaron Rodgers reporting until there’s something to report.

  30. anyone who thought it wouldnt be the NFC south is brain dead.. not a chance he would go to the jets, that was laughable to anyone who knows him..

  31. This is so comical. The Jets?? I mean, guess they offer him a shade of the same color.

  32. danbart57 says:
    anyone who thought it wouldnt be the NFC south is brain dead.. not a chance he would go to the jets, that was laughable to anyone who knows him..

    So as a person who knows Aaron Rodgers, beyond letting us know the inner workings of his mind as it pertains to his next team, could you please enlighten us all as to the all-important topic that is on all of our minds? Namely, WHAT IN THE WIDE WIDE WORLD OF SPORTS IS WRONG WITH HIM?

  33. The Prince of Deliberate Darkness – if AR found out you called him that I have no doubt he would fully embrace that nickname.

  34. Rodgers won’t sign with the Jets or the Raiders. If the Packers cut him, he’ll sign with a contender. Maybe Tennessee.

  35. The Packers should tell Rodgers they will pay him regardless, but Jordan Love is the starter. He can show up and run with the 2’s. He’ll want a trade.

  36. AR 12 will remain at GB to collect his 60 mil contract. Jordan love will remain the backup QB. AR will participate with the team during the off season practice. One more season for 4 time MVP

