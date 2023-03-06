Yes, there’s a time and a place for tanking

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2023, 1:25 PM EST
I’m not a believer in full-season tanking. But there’s a point where less success at the end of the season means more power in the offseason.

This year, the Texans won a meaningless Week 18 game over the Colts, with a touchdown in the final minute and a two-point conversion that sealed the victory.

The move, which added another number to the Houston win column (does anyone really know how many games the Texans won without looking it up?), gave the Bears the first overall pick. And now, with the Texans at No. 2, Houston will have to either trade up a spot or watch some other team leapfrog them to take the player they could have gotten, unfettered.

It really was a gift for the Bears, who weren’t expecting it.

“So I go into the locker room and [I swear] on my kids’ lives, my only thought process at the time was to just show appreciation for guys who fought through a really tough year,” G.M. Ryan Poles told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column. “I talked to all of them. Then someone pulls me aside and says, ‘Hey, Houston won. We got the first overall pick.’ I wasn’t even there in the mental space to think about it yet. . . . Then, that night, getting in the driveway at home, my neighbor drives by and yells out, ‘Hey man, congratulations on the first pick!’ And I was like, a little weird to celebrate this.”

It shouldn’t be weird. There’s real value in it. That’s why some teams tanks. Again, it makes no sense to set out to secure the No. 1 pick in September, like Dolphins owner Stephen Ross did in 2019. (He claims he was joking. The punchline has been even harder to find than Hoffa.) But the Texans absolutely should have found a way to gracefully, or otherwise, let the Colts win in Week 18.

Former coach Lovie Smith absolutely knows how to do it. In the last week of the 2014 regular season, Smith’s Buccaneers led the Saints by double digits. Smith removed roughly half the starters, and the Saints came back and won. That secured the No. 1 overall pick for the Bucs. (They got Jameis Winston, which arguably was sufficient punishment.)

Maybe the difference was that Smith knew he’d be back in Tampa for 2015, and that he either knew he’d be fired in Houston or suspected it was coming. Regardless, Smith did the first team he ever coached — the Bears — a huge favor by winning his final game as a head coach in Houston. It gave the Bears the top spot in the draft, and now the Texans will have to give up something significant to get what they could have easily had for nothing.

10 responses to “Yes, there’s a time and a place for tanking

  3. Regardless on the actual record; the top 4 draft picks should be put into a lottery for selection. Then they should rotate as if tied for subsequent rounds.

  4. Ross had the right idea. Cincy actually tanked and got Joe Burrow. Look at the guys they put on the field in their game vs the Fins. Tanking gets you Burrow. Or ask the Colts who won the suck for Luck contest

  5. Ross wasn’t joking. Flores was fired over it. Miami then got caught tampering with 3 different teams, too.

  6. Using a bottom 4 finish lottery, as suggested above, simply moves the tank job from a race to the worst record in the league to a race to finish 4th instead of 5th. The only way to cure tanking is to include every non-playoff team in the lottery with equally weighted odds, then reverse the order every-other round like most fantasy football drafts.

  7. The NFL needs to go to a draft lottery like the rest of pro sports. They all also need to end in season trading (or end it after only the 2nd month of season). How teams in hockey and baseball trade away their teams at the trade deadline to tank every year is a disgrace.

  8. Make a decision for once. Is tanking acceptable or is it not acceptable? IMHO, if your team sucks and has overpaid players who kill your cap, then by all means tank and get replacements for greedy players.

  9. Please explain how the Bengals tanked?
    They score 23 against the Dolphins in the last 5 minutes of the game to tie before losing in overtime and they won the last game they played against the Clowns!

    “LMAO”

  10. Tanking isn’t a thing. Tanking would get everybody fired just to reward the new coaching staff with high draft picks. Plus the free agents from the tanking team would get less money on their next contact due to the bad play that everybody just witnessed. No coach would willingly lose games because even if he doesn’t get fired, his record would hurt his chances for a future team to sign him. Tanking is just conspiracy theory & nothing more.

