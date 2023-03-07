52 weeks ago today, Aaron Rodgers announced he’s returning to the Packers

Last year, Aaron Rodgers didn’t want to hold the Packers hostage. And so, 52 weeks ago today, he made it known he’d be returning to the team, with a new contract.

This year, Aaron Rodgers has said he doesn’t want to hold the Packers hostage. If he doesn’t give them basic clarity today, he’s dangerously close to holding the team hostage.

They need to know if he’ll be playing for the Packers, or for anyone. They need to know if they’ll be trading him, and where. They need to chop down a massive cap number via the exercise of an option bonus, if he’s staying.

Although Rodgers seems to think the delay is no big deal, it is. The Packers need to know what’s going on. The Jets need to know what’s going on.

And if Rodgers feels external pressure to make a decision, maybe he’ll retire for now and then, as recently suggested, unretire later.

Whatever he does, the clock keeps ticking louder and louder. Especially since he had two fewer weeks to make his decision in 2022, given that the Packers played in the divisional round. This year, their season ended in Week 18. The drama needs to end ASAFP.

10 responses to “52 weeks ago today, Aaron Rodgers announced he’s returning to the Packers

  1. This is what he likes though, he loves people talking about him as long as it’s not negative

  2. If Arron Rodgers is scared by seeing his own shadow directly upon exiting the darkroom “retreat”, he remains with the Packers another season.

  3. The drama needs to end……
    ==========

    Funny thing about that… by my count (and yours!) Rodgers has only spoken publicly once since he ended his retreat…..

  5. The Packers and the Jets have already discussed a deal. Rodgers is talking with the Jets to confirm a few details and for the Jets to learn firsthand his level of commitment.

  6. Assume the Jets meeting report is true – That tells you quite a bit and cuts the drama down.

    1. He still has interest in playing, not retiring. (why talk to any team)
    2. His interest in playing isn’t specific to Green Bay. (If he’s interested in being in GB – you don’t talk to NY)

    The EASIEST answer in all of this was for AR to say “I’m playing in 2023 on my Green Bay contract or its modification” – that’s not happened which means it’s a harder option.

    So essentially – he’s coming back and will be looking to play someplace other than GB. Much more specific in scope than the “drama” of “we don’t know” – we do know. Just need to listen.

  7. The Packers get reported on the the way the paparazzi thirst after A list celebrities. That’s just the nature of the beast when you are the most successful franchise in the history of the NFL.

  9. Fifty-two weeks ago today I started wanting Rodgers out of Green Bay.
    -Ice Bowl Veteran

  10. GB fan here. Right now, given all the circumstances, I would not trade Jordan Love for Aaron Rodgers.

