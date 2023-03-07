Aaron Jones: I don’t want Aaron Rodgers going anywhere

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2023, 8:06 AM EST
Running back Aaron Jones reworked his contract last month in order to remain with the Packers and he’s hopeful he won’t be the only Aaron to hang around Green Bay a little longer.

The topic of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future came up during Jones’ Tuesday appearance on NFL Network and Jones made it clear that he wants Rodgers back with the Packers. Jones said Rodgers is “my quarterback, so I hope he’s back” and said he’s “especially” against the idea of Rodgers reuniting with Davante Adams with the Raiders.

Jones referenced another potential Rodgers landing spot as well and suggested that the Jets turn their attention to Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Rodgers.

“I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he’s in Green Bay if he comes back and plays,” Jones said. “I don’t want him going anywhere. You guys can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G, he’s a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G.”

If things don’t work out for a Rodgers return, Jones called Jordan Love “more than capable” and “ready for his shot” but that definitely looks like the running back’s Plan B for 2023.

23 responses to “Aaron Jones: I don’t want Aaron Rodgers going anywhere

  1. Maybe Rodgers wants to make sure he’s doing the right thing and not making a mistake with his decision, the same thing that makes him a great quarterback.

  2. Does it really matter, Mr. Jones? Your narcissistic QB played poorly last season, maybe it’s time to cheer his departure.

  4. Aaron Rodgers should run for congress, we need people with integrity!

  5. No bigger cowards in the NFL than Brian Gutekunst and Matt Lafleur. Aaron Rodgers make them look pathetic regularly and they take it rather than move on to their hand selected guy, Jordan Love, after 3 YEARS of development. They’re hiding behind Rodgers in fear that Love is no good and they’ll lose their jobs.

    They need to man up and make Rodgers’ decision for him. Announce they’re moving on and negotiate the deal with the Jets. If he retires, he retires.

  6. I agree with him. Let Rodgers stay in Green Bay, and the Jets roll with Jimmy G / Mike White (when Jimmy G gets hurt). Save the draft capital and invest in the oline. Please.

  8. I think rogers wants to stay in GB. But he wants to make the front office suffer and go out when he chooses to retire.

    GB gave rogers all the leverage when they gave him that contract. They are obsessed with the perfect QB transition. They should have traded him when they made the decision to draft Love.

  9. That’s exactly how all of the NFL Fandom feels. Aaron Rodgers just stay home! Don’t go anywhere, the planet will be better off if you just stay in your house.

  10. Don’t worry Aaron he is not leaving the Packers. He is just doing his annual dog and pony.

  12. And Roger’s probably doesn’t want you fumbling in key games all the time butter fingers.

  14. chickensalad43 says:
    March 7, 2023 at 8:41 am
    Man up? It’s funny you think that Love will play anywhere near the level of Rodgers. 3 TDs/3 INTs and a 60% pass completion rate. Yeah. Let him start.

  15. He couldn’t win at home against the Lions to make the playoffs. Don’t worry, he isn’t going anywhere no matter what jersey he wears in 2023.

  17. Your in the minority i’m sure if you ask to be traded malcontents like you will be sent elsewhere .

  18. ……says the other guy that should’ve been sent packing last year. Running backs that turn the ball over in must-win games are a dime a dozen.

  19. What a drama queen why was he in the darkness for 3 days he still doesn’t know what he’s doing ?
    Because he’s a pathetic lying diva who carves attention during the season he got little coverage because he stunk the joint up so the off season is his only ego boosting. The Packers President needs to do his job for at least one day in his phony bologna job and tell him his service is no longer wanted.

  20. Must be something in that Aaron that is irritating and unlikeable i think it’s time we moved onto the
    cheaper younger stronger AJ Dillon.

    They have no leverage. None.

    Rodgers can’t be cut. Almost a full $100mil cap hit. Literally, there is not a way to cut him.

    Its hard enough to trade him. If he decides not to show, what then? Again, can’t cut him. So, what, he comes back to GB and sits on the bench? Whats to stop him from doing that the next 3 years, just collecting the rest of that massive contract?

    If they want him gone, they have to work with him. Otherwise, they better hit their knees and hope he is finished with football.

    Maybe offer him the Favre “marketing” deal…..

  22. Two things cannot be denied. 1) it was a mistake to trade up and draft Love. 2) if you want to win this year, Rodgers is your best choice.

  23. Another thing that cannot he denied….Rodgers and the Packers following the exact same path and mistakes as with Favre is just ridiculous.

