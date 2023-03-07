Aaron Jones: I don’t want Aaron Rodgers going anywhere

Getty Images

Running back Aaron Jones reworked his contract last month in order to remain with the Packers and he’s hopeful he won’t be the only Aaron to hang around Green Bay a little longer.

The topic of quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ future came up during Jones’ Tuesday appearance on NFL Network and Jones made it clear that he wants Rodgers back with the Packers. Jones said Rodgers is “my quarterback, so I hope he’s back” and said he’s “especially” against the idea of Rodgers reuniting with Davante Adams with the Raiders.

Jones referenced another potential Rodgers landing spot as well and suggested that the Jets turn their attention to Jimmy Garoppolo instead of Rodgers.

“I definitely keep seeing that everywhere the Jets want him, but as of right now, he’s in Green Bay if he comes back and plays,” Jones said. “I don’t want him going anywhere. You guys can have one of those veteran quarterbacks. Jimmy G, he’s a winner and they can win with him. I like Jimmy G.”

If things don’t work out for a Rodgers return, Jones called Jordan Love “more than capable” and “ready for his shot” but that definitely looks like the running back’s Plan B for 2023.