Report: Bears tender Josh Blackwell, Andrew Brown

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2023, 3:12 PM EST
Chicago Bears v New England Patriots
The Bears placed exclusive rights tenders on defensive back Josh Blackwell and defensive lineman Andrew Brown, Jason Fitzgerald of overthecap.com reports.

Blackwell played 16 games, with one start, before finishing Week 18 on injured reserve. He played 133 defensive snaps and 245 on special teams.

He made 23 total tackles with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Blackwell originally signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent before the Bears claimed off him waivers during cuts after the preseason.

Brown played 79 defensive snaps in five games late last season after the Bears signed him off the Cardinals’ practice squad. He totaled one tackle.

He also has played for the Bengals, Texans and Chargers.

1 responses to “Report: Bears tender Josh Blackwell, Andrew Brown

  1. Strange, there was no real need to tender them at that level. They were reserve and special teams players on the worst roster in football, no one was about to sign them away, an original pick tender would have been more than enough to secure them.

