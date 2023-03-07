Browns tender Thomas Graham, Ben Stille

Getty Images

The Browns have tendered contracts to a couple of their exclusive rights free agents.

The team announced that they have tendered cornerback Thomas Graham and defensive tackle Ben Stille. By tendering them, the Browns retain exclusive negotiating rights with both players so they will be with the Browns or no one moving forward.

Graham had six tackles in seven games for Cleveland last season. He also appeared in four games with the Bears after being drafted in the sixth round in 2021.

Stille opened last season with the Dolphins and played in one game before moving on to the Browns. He had three tackles in six games with the AFC North club.