Buccaneers to release Donovan Smith

March 7, 2023
The Buccaneers are moving on from their left tackle.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay will release Donovan Smith.

Smith, who turns 30 in June, was a second-round pick in 2015 and has been a mainstay of Tampa Bay’s offensive line ever since. He started 124 games with the club over the last eight seasons, including 13 games in 2022.

Smith was under contract through the 2023 season. By releasing him, the Bucs will save at least $9.95 million against the cap in the coming season. But if they release him with a post-June 1 designation, the club will gain $15.25 million in cap space for 2023.

This is the third high-profile release the Buccaneers have now made along with running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.

  4. He has given us eight solid seasons. He has also managed to stay healthy up until last season. I hate to see him go, particularly since our offensive line is terrible, but I guess this makes sense in the long run.

  6. He’s a holding machine. He should switch to a different sport like wrestling.

  7. Wondering which city’s transit organization will be the first to sign this turnstile.

  8. Depending on how things play out, Mr. Smith might be an option for Kansas City.

  9. My AZ Cardinals will be glad to take him

    We always like to overpay for older players and young QBs who have proven nothing.

