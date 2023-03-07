Buccaneers to release Donovan Smith

Getty Images

The Buccaneers are moving on from their left tackle.

According to multiple reports, Tampa Bay will release Donovan Smith.

Smith, who turns 30 in June, was a second-round pick in 2015 and has been a mainstay of Tampa Bay’s offensive line ever since. He started 124 games with the club over the last eight seasons, including 13 games in 2022.

Smith was under contract through the 2023 season. By releasing him, the Bucs will save at least $9.95 million against the cap in the coming season. But if they release him with a post-June 1 designation, the club will gain $15.25 million in cap space for 2023.

This is the third high-profile release the Buccaneers have now made along with running back Leonard Fournette and tight end Cameron Brate.