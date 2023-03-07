Chiefs announce Frank Clark’s release

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2023, 3:35 PM EST
Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
The Chiefs made Frank Clark‘s departure official Tuesday: They announced they have released the defensive lineman.

The team tweeted its thanks to Clark for four seasons and his contributions to two Super Bowl titles.

A report Monday indicated the team tried to renegotiate Clark’s contract but failed to come to terms. Clark’s contract called for a $20.5 million base salary with nothing guaranteed.

The Chiefs save $21 million against the 2023 salary cap.

Clark, who turns 30 in June, had five sacks in 15 starts last season. He added 2.5 sacks in the postseason, giving him 13.5 sacks in his postseason career, the third-most in NFL history.

3 responses to “Chiefs announce Frank Clark’s release

  1. Does he want to end his career in his hometown ? And… would that team have interest ?

  3. Clark is a poster boy for athlete privilege. Beat up a woman in college and got fined $350. Got caught with an unregistered uzi in LA and got probation and 2 game suspension.

