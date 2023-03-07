Dak Prescott disagrees with the idea that he needed a new voice as play caller

Getty Images

The Cowboys moved on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore after the 2022 season. Moore now is with the Chargers, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is taking over play-calling duties in Dallas.

Prescott was asked Tuesday whether he “needed” a new voice, and he vehemently disagreed.

“Kellen’s voice was great. [Quarterbacks coach Doug] Nussmeier’s voice was amazing,” Prescott said at the Grant Halliburton Foundation Annual Beacon of Hope Luncheon, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “It’s not like that I haven’t been coached by Mike. He’s always coached me. That’s not going to be new. I can’t say that’s a proper statement.”

At the same time, Prescott expressed excitement at having McCarthy in his ear.

McCarthy called the plays for all 13 of his seasons as the Packers’ head coach. The Packers ranked in the top 10 in points nine times, including twice leading the league, and in yards nine times.

“I’m a guy that’s excited for what’s next,” Prescott said. “I know Mike’s history in calling the plays has had a lot of success so I’m excited for that. I know he’s excited to get back into it. . . . . It’s a change, but it’s going to be good.”

McCarthy said last week that he expects 30 to 35 percent of the playbook to change.

He also made clear he wants to run the ball more than Moore did.

It was those “philosophical differences” that led to Moore leaving for the Chargers, and now Prescott does have a new voice.