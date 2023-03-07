Daniel Jones, Giants agree to long-term deal

Getty Images

The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones beat the clock.

According to multiple reports, Jones and the Giants came to an agreement on a long-term deal shortly before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to use franchise tags. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal worth $160 million with another $35 million available through incentives.

The full structure of the deal will bring more information into how long the Giants are truly committed to Jones as their starting quarterback, but Jones gave them reason to think he can lead them to success during the 2022 season and the Giants did not want to start searching for another quarterback this offseason.

Instead, they will use their tag on running back Saquon Barkley and work on building around those two players as they try to get back to the playoffs again in 2023.