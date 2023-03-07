Daniel Jones, Giants agree to long-term deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2023, 4:00 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
The Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones beat the clock.

According to multiple reports, Jones and the Giants came to an agreement on a long-term deal shortly before the 4 p.m. ET deadline for teams to use franchise tags. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a four-year deal worth $160 million with another $35 million available through incentives.

The full structure of the deal will bring more information into how long the Giants are truly committed to Jones as their starting quarterback, but Jones gave them reason to think he can lead them to success during the 2022 season and the Giants did not want to start searching for another quarterback this offseason.

Instead, they will use their tag on running back Saquon Barkley and work on building around those two players as they try to get back to the playoffs again in 2023.

  2. Minnesota Vikings defense(less) is as responsible for that contract as anyone……………

  4. Strange. But maybe that new staff can do something with him like they did with Allen in Buffalo

  6. Worthless, losing player stealing money from idiots in NY. You all deserve the misery you will get with this.

  7. Would a better alternative be to pay Carr, Garropolo or Smith? At least Jones is 26 and always had potential. Seahawks paying 33 yr old Smith 35 mil a year? Same for Carr.

  8. This is based on future success not based on past performance. Huge gamble by the Giants on a QB that hasn’t shown much up til this point.

  9. The Giants really did not have many options ,get the man some receivers and an offensive line and he will live up to the contract !

  10. What are the actual contract numbers? Not the Shefter reported BS numbers.

  15. awesome!. Gonna look like peanuts in 2 years when he’s a top 5 qb making mid tier money. plus got barkley for a year. now go get tee

  17. Yikes.
    Need to see the real numbers that come after the announcement, especially after seeing what Geno Smith is truly getting, but damn that’s a lot of money for at best an average quarterback.

  18. Most people know Jones isn’t even close to an “Elite” QB, however he just turned the corner in this new system with a new staff. They are invested in him, and although he is a bit reluctant to toss the long ball he is quite versatile and let’s be honest, did he REAllY have a great offense to work with???? Try putting A.J. Brown, Devonta Smith, and Goedert as HIS pass catchers and see if there is a difference….

  20. Giants fan here. This is the going rate for an average to a little above average QB. I’m fine with the deal because they now franchises Barkley and have some room to fill the roster. Jones is much better than his stats, and I think he’ll show it when he gets some help.

  23. NFC East will be fun when Hurts gets 50 mil and the Eagles can’t keep all their good players like they could on his rookie number. Dak? He’s the most overrated QB in the league for his salary. Washington….. never mind. Jones is only 25 and had his best season with only Barkley as talent on offense.

  24. Ridiculous. When you’re desperate you overpay for a QB who has personality issues (AR) or potential legal/PR issues (Watson), but is a proven top tier talent. what you DO NOT do is overpay for a severely average quarterback which is Daniel Jones. There is no payoff in this scenario…

  25. Yikes. Geno’s making pennies in comparison. Enjoy overpaying for a QB like Daniel Jones. Sorry Giants fans.

  26. And people wonder why the Jets are interested in picking up Rodgers’ contract.

  29. No matter what any of you think, they re-signed him, and all the belly aching and amateur GM remarks aren’t going to change it a bit. Sorry to have to be the one to tell you all this, but it needed to be said.

