Dolphins release Cethan Carter, tender ERFA Elijah Campbell

The Dolphins have announced a pair of Tuesday roster moves.

Miami has released tight end Cethan Carter and tendered exclusive rights free agent defensive back Elijah Campbell.

Carter appeared in one game in 2022 before he was placed on injured reserve. In his first five years, Carter was a heavy contributor on special teams, with the exception of the 2018 season that he missed with a shoulder injury.

Carter has nine career receptions for 82 yards with a touchdown.

Campbell played 16 games with one start in 2022 with his snaps mainly coming on special teams. He finished the year with 12 tackles, a QB hit, and a pass defensed.