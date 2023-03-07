Falcons won’t pursue Lamar Jackson

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 7, 2023, 3:47 PM EST
Baltimore Ravens v Atlanta Falcons
Now that the Ravens have tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson at the non-exclusive level, Jackson is now able to negotiate a contract with other teams — though Baltimore will have the opportunity to match it.

But we can already cross one of the potential suitors off the list.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons will not pursue Jackson to be their next quarterback.

In some ways, it’s a surprising development given that the Falcons heavily pursued now-Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a year ago when the Texans were looking to trade him. But just after news dropped that Jackson is available to negotiate a contract with other teams, several reporters noted that Atlanta will not be in the mix for the 2019 MVP.

Atlanta, which has the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, would have to surrender its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Baltimore if the Ravens elected to not match a contract offered to Jackson by the Falcons.

Desmond Ridder is the presumable QB1 heading into the offseason program. He started four games at the end of last season, going 2-2. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

Logan Woodside is also on the roster.

But all reports indicate that Jackson won’t be entering 2023.

16 responses to “Falcons won’t pursue Lamar Jackson

  1. You grab Jackson and give up your 8th this year and a mid 20 next year as with Jackson Atlanta is guaranteed to win the South outside of catastrophic injury. They got the cap space. Go for it ATL.

  2. Couldn’t teams just wait until after the draft to finalize any contract? Then they’d give up first round picks in 2024 and 2025?

  5. I understand time & circumstances have passed…but it’s absolutely wild to pursue Watson and not give Lamar a sniff. Doesn’t make sense.

  8. Smart move by the Falcons. They aren’t a contender. Why give up 2 first rounders and pay 40 plus million a year to Lamar when you can spend those picks and cap space improving on both sides of the ball

  9. YTimK says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:56 pm
    I understand time & circumstances have passed…but it’s absolutely wild to pursue Watson and not give Lamar a sniff. Doesn’t make sense
    ————–
    Watson and Lamar are 2 completely different type of qbs. It’s not really complicated.

  10. Mad respect for the Falcons for recognizing Jackson certainly IS NEVER going to get you to the SB much less win one!

  11. The team that essentially forced Marcus Mariota out the door, then fostered if not created a narrative that he walked away from the team (maybe he did, and maybe he had good reason), now doesn’t want the non-committal QB/RB hybrid because they have Desmond Ridder on a rookie contract. Welcome back to 2022 Falcons fans. Not saying Jackson is your answer, but you know Ridder is not.

  12. Teams found out everything they needed to know about this guys commitment to team, and winning, when he quit on the Ravens last year in the playoffs

  13. Was really hoping to see the alignment of an overpaid noodle-armed QB, with a poor step-child NFL franchise. A match made just a few feet short of heaven.

  15. They could but free agency starts next week and you would have to sign this year’s first rounder. So unless the team is not going to be active in FA, then it would be better to do it now. Then you know what cap space you got for FA and other draft picks.

    chadbildress says:

    March 7, 2023 at 3:50 pm

    Couldn’t teams just wait until after the draft to finalize any contract? Then they’d give up first round picks in 2024 and 2025?

