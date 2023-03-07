Falcons won’t pursue Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

Now that the Ravens have tagged quarterback Lamar Jackson at the non-exclusive level, Jackson is now able to negotiate a contract with other teams — though Baltimore will have the opportunity to match it.

But we can already cross one of the potential suitors off the list.

According to multiple reports, the Falcons will not pursue Jackson to be their next quarterback.

In some ways, it’s a surprising development given that the Falcons heavily pursued now-Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a year ago when the Texans were looking to trade him. But just after news dropped that Jackson is available to negotiate a contract with other teams, several reporters noted that Atlanta will not be in the mix for the 2019 MVP.

Atlanta, which has the No. 8 pick in this year’s draft, would have to surrender its 2023 and 2024 first-round picks to Baltimore if the Ravens elected to not match a contract offered to Jackson by the Falcons.

Desmond Ridder is the presumable QB1 heading into the offseason program. He started four games at the end of last season, going 2-2. He completed 63.5 percent of his passes for 708 yards with two touchdowns and no picks.

Logan Woodside is also on the roster.

