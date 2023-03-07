Giants place franchise tag on Saquon Barkley after finalizing deal with Daniel Jones

Getty Images

The Giants got a deal done with quarterback Daniel Jones just before the deadline to use the franchise tag. Which means they have the tag available to use on running back Saquon Barkley.

And that’s exactly what they’re doing: The Giants are now franchising Barkley, after Jones agreed to a contract extension.

That means the Barkley could sign his franchise tender and have a guaranteed salary of $10.091 million for the 2023 season. Barkley and the Giants can also negotiate a long-term deal, although that would have to get done before July 15, after which Barkley could only play 2023 on a one-year deal.

A team could sign Barkley to an offer sheet and then send the Giants two first-round picks to acquire Barkley, although that’s extraordinarily unlikely.

The second overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Barkley has been one of the top running backs in the league when healthy, but his injury issues and a growing consensus in the NFL that running backs just aren’t that valuable anymore led some to think the Giants might let him walk in free agency. Instead, the Giants have made the necessary move to keep him around for at least another year.