Michael Irvin will hold a press conference on Wednesday

Hall of Fame receiver Michael Irvin hasn’t had much to say publicly in the four weeks since he was removed from NFL Network and ESPN after an allegation of misconduct at a Phoenix hotel. On Wednesday, he’ll be saying something — possibly plenty.

His lawyer sent out a notice on Tuesday that a press conference will be held on Wednesday morning in Dallas. Also in attendance will be attorney Levi McCathern and agent Steve Mandell. Irvin, per the release, “has also asked eyewitnesses to the alleged incident to be available.”

The press conference is happening a day after Marriott was required to respond to expedited discovery requests. Irvin possibly has now received surveillance video and other information that potentially helps his defamation case against the hotel chain.

Think of it this way. Would Irvin be holding a press conference if he and his lawyer believed the stuff his lawyer got from Marriott made his case weaker?

Either way, more information on the case is coming tomorrow.