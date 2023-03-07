Owners discussed Daniel Snyder’s status during committee meetings in Florida

Getty Images

The NFL continues to inch toward the possibility of officially taking up the question of whether Daniel Snyder will continue to own the Commanders.

The Washington Post reports that owners present for committee meetings this week in Florida discussed the possible sale of the Commanders and “other issues” regarding Snyder. Per the report, “no decisions” were made about the possibility of taking a vote to oust Snyder from ownership.

Not all owners attended the committee meetings.

According to the Post, some owners emerged “still hopeful” that Snyder will agree to sell the team without the need for a formal vote to force him out.

All owners will meet in Arizona later this month, for the annual NFL meetings.

Adding to the overall awkwardness is that Snyder continues to be absent league meetings. His wife, Tanya, has represented the team at all ownership meetings held since July 2021, when the NFL imposed vague, undefined, and loosely enforced (by all appearances) restrictions on Daniel Snyder’s ownership activities.