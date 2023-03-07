Pete Carroll: Geno Smith extension won’t prevent us from drafting a QB

Posted by Myles Simmons on March 7, 2023, 1:53 PM EST
The Seahawks signed quarterback Geno Smith to a three-year deal after his successful 2022 season as the club’s starter.

But armed with the No. 5 overall pick from the Broncos via the Russell Wilson trade, Seattle is not necessarily out of the quarterback market.

Head coach Pete Carroll said as much during his Tuesday interview with Seattle Sports 710 AM.

“That opportunity is absolutely there,” Carroll said, via John Boyle of the team’s website. “When you’re at five, this is different than what we’re used to seeing.”

Carroll also noted he’s not concerned about how it would affect Smith if the club ended up drafting a quarterback with the fifth overall pick.

“Whatever we do, he’s going to take it in stride,” Carroll said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of TheAthletic.com. “He’s not going to worry about anybody.”

With Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis, and Anthony Richardson all expected to go off the board in the first round, the Seahawks could be in prime position to land either their quarterback of the future or one of the draft class’ top defensive players.

In 2022, Smith completed a league-leading 69.8 percent of his passes for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He was named the AP comeback player of the year.

5 responses to “Pete Carroll: Geno Smith extension won’t prevent us from drafting a QB

  1. Lol what a celebration of extending your CPOY. By emphasizing how he’s gambling on himself and how you’re still looking for a QB.

    Pete’s always been GREAT at managing a lockerroom LOL

  2. Trying to keep up the pressure on everyone else regarding value for that 5th pick. They want other teams to trade up above them to get the QBs so they get the best Defensive player available.

  3. unfortunately, the only QB anyone talks about that needs those 2 years is Richardson. He’s not worth the #5 pick to me. He looks on film like JaMarcus Russell.

    If I was Schneider and Pete, I’d go D-End like everyone thinks and wait until later in the draft and at least find a QB of the future that can throw the football.

  4. Well, duh. You have a guy who wins like a 16th place QB. You would be stupid not to find something better.

  5. Remember when Seattle brought in Matt Flynn, drafted Russell Wilson, and had Tarvaris Jackson? I just noticed an article from 2012 that wondered if Flynn or Jackson would start…but it ended up being Wilson…always compete….

