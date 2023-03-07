Rams won’t tag Matt Gay

Posted by Josh Alper on March 7, 2023, 2:15 PM EST
NFL: JAN 01 Rams at Chargers
Getty Images

The Rams are expected to look at trading a number of veteran players this offseason and it appears they’ll be letting another one hit free agency next week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team will not be using a franchise or transition tag on kicker Matt Gay. There’s no other likely recipient on the roster, so it appears Tuesday’s deadline will pass without any announcements from the team.

Gay has gone 60-of-64 on field goals and 79-of-81 on extra points over the last two seasons.

That kind of accuracy might lead to a team using a tag to ensure that a capable kicker sticks around, but the Rams’ current cap shape and overall roster makeup mean that he’s a luxury — a franchise tag would come with a salary of just under $5.4 million — they won’t be able to afford.

2 responses to “Rams won’t tag Matt Gay

  1. The Tax man cometh ..

    They got their title and it was all worth it. .

    But this team will be a basement dweller now for years

