Ravens announce application of franchise tag to Lamar Jackson, without mentioning the level

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2023, 3:23 PM EST
Multiple reports have indicated that the Ravens have applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to quarterback Lamar Jackson. The Ravens have announced that the tag has indeed been applied.

But they haven’t announced which franchise tag was used.

“Having not yet reached a long-term deal with Lamar Jackson, we will use the franchise tag,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement issued by the team. “There have been many instances across the league and in Baltimore when a player has been designated with the franchise tag and signed a long-term deal that same year. We will continue to negotiate in good faith with Lamar, and we are hopeful that we can strike a long-term deal that is fair to both Lamar and the Ravens. Our ultimate goal is to build a championship team with Lamar Jackson leading the way for many years to come.”

The non-exclusive tag gives Jackson the ability to negotiate with other teams, as long as those teams have their original first-round pick in the upcoming draft and in 2024. After the 2023 draft, Jackson can talk to teams that have their original first-round picks in 2024 and 2025.

If a team signs Jackson to an offer sheet, the Ravens will have five days to match. If they don’t match, they get two first-round picks as compensation. A trade also could be negotiated in lieu of an offer sheet.

Will the Ravens match? If it’s not a five-year, fully-guaranteed Deshaun Watson-style contract, maybe they will.

Teams that could make a run at Jackson include the Falcons, the Jets (if they don’t get Aaron Rodgers), and the Commanders. The Dolphins could get involved after the draft; their first-round pick was lost to the Tom Brady/Sean Payton tampering situation from 2022.

It would be much more clear that the Ravens intend to keep Lamar if they’d used the exclusive version of the tag. It would have prevented him from talking to other teams, and it would have put him in line for a one-year deal worth $45 million. As it stands, he’ll make $32.4 million in 2023, if he doesn’t sign a long-term deal with another team.

  3. No team wants LJ, but best case scenario would be Baltimore lets LJ go, and then they draft a rookie QB who will be cheaper, will be a more accurate passer than LJ, and can be paired with a mid-round RB so that the running game doesn’t take too much of a hit..

  4. This says we think your a 30 million guy and we are willing to be proven wrong. I think they match whatever he gets offered.

  5. Non-exclusive is the smart way to go. Let Lamar see what he’s really worth.

  6. Lamar could refuse to come to the negotiating table on the more limiting exclusive tag. The non-exclusive tag gives him freedom, encourages him to negotiate with team(s) and accept a contract offer… or play under the tag. By all accounts Lamar has been cagey in this process and the exclusive, easily, could have painted him into a corner he refuses to get out of.

  7. There’s no way he plays for the ravens for 32, or anyone else next season. So another yeam will resign him, and if not, he’s sitting out on the ravens, bet.

  9. A major canary in this coal mine: Lamar has almost no advertising/spokesman presence in Baltimore. Justin Tucker does a lot. Past presences here on air include Haloti Ngata, Jonathan Ogden, Terrell Suggs, of course Ray Lewis, Joe Flacco…and all of these guys were much more present than Lamar is or ever has been. Make of that what you will….

  10. He sits out he’s in the same position next year. That’s not an option. Not a good one anyway.

  11. Here’s my top 5 owners most likely to pull a Haslam:
    Irsay
    Snyder
    Jerruh
    Woody Johnson
    Davis

  13. rockpiler says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:33 pm

    There’s no way he plays for the ravens for 32, or anyone else next season. So another yeam will resign him, and if not, he’s sitting out on the ravens, bet.

    *********************************************************************

    Unfortunately you’re probably right. Most likely going to holdout and in the meantime Ravens are capped out. Would’ve been better of just letting him walk.

  14. Some team will offer him a deal like Watson that Baltimore won’t match.

  15. Let’s be real about this:

    Lamar style play is equivalent tp ‘little people’ wrestling… Very entertaining to watch them run around and do a FEW things incredible BUT ain’t NOBODY going to pick them in a REAL competition and certainly not a legit title!

  16. He’ll be quiet quitting. He’ll be “injured” and ride the bench for $32m all year.

  17. With Lamar’s weak 1-3 record in playoffs when forced to throw against good squads, and his inability to stay healthy, you know Ravens want those 2 first round picks. We knew this when they put their eggs in the Roquan basket. And you knew Lamar wanted to ride this horse as far as he could. This all was very obvious and predictable

  18. The great thing about the NFL there is always a moron owner and stupid yes-man GM who will be dumb enough to give Lamar what he wants and the Ravens will walk away with two first rounders and not having to pay a QB that is nearly 100% percent reliant on his ability to run/move/make other miss who hasn’t been healthy for a few years.

  19. Just peruse the QB compensation list and you’ll see that $32 million a year for LJ is a pretty good deal. I think a team that is arguably a QB away from the Superbowl, like the 49ers, will offer him the Watson deal. If he performs well, those 1st rounders will be towards the back of the round anyway, so a contender is arguably not giving up much for a franchise QB.

  20. Refuting a couple of moronic comments. #1, how could you let Lamar walk if you’re the Ravens? You have no qb option, and if he would signs someplace else you get no draft picks. The tag means they get two first rounders if he signs elsewhere.
    #2, Lamar doesn’t have a lot of advertising deals mainly because he won’t hire a real agent. Lamar and Mom isn’t an agency. It’s Lamar getting bad advice from his family on his future. Giving an agent his percentage would get him more off the field money and a better contract in the long run.

  21. From the club’s standpoint, this is a prudent thing to do. One, it will give Lamar time to solicit offers from other teams which will give him a sense of his value, which has been self-bloated thanks to the NFLPA. It’s also saying to Lamar – find your best deal and see if we can match it. If it’s close to the numbers reported back in the Fall, the Ravens will match and keep him. Two, it will reduce the amount of roster pruning Eric DeCosta must do to get under the cap by March 15.

