Ravens hire Dennard Wilson as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

Dennard Wilson didn’t have to wait long to find a new job after leaving the Eagles.

Wilson and the Eagles parted ways after the Eagles settled on Sean Desai as their new defensive coordinator and the Ravens announced on Tuesday that Wilson will be joining the club as their new defensive backs coach. Wilson held the same role with the Eagles and was also their defensive pass game coordinator.

“Dennard joining our defensive coaching staff is a strong addition to our team, and he will help us continue to develop our players and scheme in the strongest possible way,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “Dennard is a proven coach who has brought the best out of his units consistently throughout his NFL career. His history of working with defensive backs at the highest level will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our room. We’re excited to welcome Dennard to the Ravens and know he’s looking forward to coming home to Maryland.”

Wilson spent two years with the Eagles and has also coached for the Jets and Rams.