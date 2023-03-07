Ravens put non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 7, 2023, 3:07 PM EST
Lamar Jackson is available to any team that can sign him to a contract and is willing to give the Ravens two first-round draft picks.

The Ravens put the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson today. That means Jackson will be free to negotiate with other NFL teams, and can sign an offer sheet with any team that makes him a contract offer to his liking. Once he signs, the Ravens will have the option of either matching the offer and keeping Jackson, or declining to match the offer and taking the other team’s 2023 and 2024 first-round draft picks.

Jackson could also sign the one-year franchise tender and stay with the Ravens for a guaranteed salary of $32.4 million for the 2023 season, then hit free agency again (or get franchise tagged again) in 2024.

If the Ravens had put the exclusive tag on Jackson, it would have guaranteed him a salary of $45 million for the 2023 season, and would have prevented other teams from signing him.

For all the Ravens’ talk that they are 200 percent committed to bringing Jackson back, the reality of giving him the non-exclusive tag is that there’s a real chance he won’t remain in Baltimore. Jackson is about to hit the open market, and he may be playing elsewhere this year.

76 responses to “Ravens put non-exclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson

  4. Another team would have to guarantee a contract bigger than Watson plus 2 1st round picks. Not sure that will happen but all it takes is one.

  5. As expected. The Ravens’ execs aren’t stupid. Lamar is athletic but just not built to win in the playoffs or stay healthy.

  6. My bet is no other team meets his contract demand and he gets a bitter taste of reality.

  9. mattp says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:09 pm
    He’s gone.

    **************

    Who’s gonna not only give up 2 firsts but also craft a contract that the Raven’s can’t/wouldn’t match?

    No one. He’s about to get a lesson in free market economics, not “gone”.

  10. It’s a win win. Lamar can get the contract he wants from someone else while the Ravens do better than the compensatory picks would give or the Ravens can match the offer if they are proven correct on being cautious of his market value.

  12. Question: does it HAVE to be the 1st rounders in 2023 and 2024, or can it be any two 1st rounders?

  13. 32 million is a LOT of money to pay a running back for one season.

  15. The problem is the football people would obviously do anything to keep their elite QB but the owner is aligned with some of the other owners in not wanting to set the precedent of a fully guaranteed contract. Teams will surely offer a fully guaranteed contract with the non exclusive tag and an elite QB is worth more than two first round picks. Plus anywhere Jackson goes would improve to the point that at least one pick would be in the 20s

  16. Exclusive tag won’t be $45M. It calculates to that today but it’s based on the Top 5 cap hits (for that position) in the current year (2023), which hasn’t started yet. After Deshaun, Dak, and other high-cap hit QBs restructure their contract prior to March 15 (start of 2023), that number will drop.

    Exclusive tag “crystallizes” on April 21st.

    Past 3 years, the exclusive tag has been about 10% higher than the non-exclusive tag. That would mean about $35M, a far cry from $45M.

  17. As many of us predicted. Let’s see what kinda offers he gets. Falcons, Commanders, Jets, Panthers, Raiders and Colts are all about to do their due diligence.

  19. Just as I suspected. They playing chess, Lamar playing checkers.

  20. BAL still doubling down. Nobody’s gonna give up two firsts and fully guaranteed. LJ is not happy about the non-exclusive – get ready for a holdout.

  21. Think this increases the likelihood that he will be back. Clearly the Ravens feel like Lamar will not get a ridiculous offer. Also, if they had any desire to trade him or let him walk, they would throw the non-exclusive tag on him and shop him because they could easily get more in a trade package.

    If EDC let’s Lamar walk and only receives 2 firsts it is a colossal mistake that should probably get him fired.

  22. Smart move for Baltimore. Let him find out that no one will give him a fully guaranteed contract

  24. Can the Ravens have handled this any worse, including the non-exclusive tag. They are effectively saying bye to Jackson. Next team will REGRET giving a player who cannot stay on the field the kind of K he will get. Stupid all the way around, including Jackson.

  25. This is bizarre. I’m a Steelers fan…and I’m rooting for the Ravens in this. Too much $$$ in the hands of too few players is ruining this league…

  28. This move will show what the rest of the league thinks about Jackson. Two first round picks and a guaranteed 5 year contract is not too much for a legit, “can take us to the SB” franchise QB. But does anybody really consider Jackson to be a legit franchise QB? If somebody like the Jets do, grabbing him would be way smarter than dealing with Rodgers.

  29. The Atlanta Falcons are tripping over themselves to get to the phone…

  30. I love LJ, but there are a lot of Lamar Apologists out there.You can love #8 and still state the obvious: he’s a quircky guy that doesn’t have an agent, he’s got 1 career playoff win, and he’s missed 50% of his last 23 games. I hope the Ravens hold firm on whatever their offer is.

  31. Can someone answer this? When the Seahawks did this with Steve Hutchinson, the Vikings made an offer with a clause that said if he were to play more than 2 games in Seattle, he’d get a huge bonus. Of course that meant to “match” the Hawks had to way overpay.

    Did the NFL do something to negate this kind of clause?

  32. What owner will be desperate enough to give him 40-50M guaranteed for X number of years and lose 2 first round draft picks? I say owner because I don’t think a GM would risk their career over this decision.

  33. Assuming he eventually signs this, they’re still going to have to cut a couple of players just to fit the non-exclusive tag under the cap. Lamar deserves to get paid, but just how much when this is the ultimate team sport as we’re told again and again? I hope he takes note of how his hubris effects his teammates in the wake of his fully guaranteed demands. At this point I think non-exclusive was the best choice for the team. If he really wants to leave, the Ravens will eventually be better off for it with the picks and he’ll be eating up 40% of another team’s cap.

  38. He quit on the team during a playoff run. Does anyone think if he had a long term contract that he wouldn’t have played in the playoffs ? Let him go and take the draft picks.

  39. Allowing Jackson to sign elsewhere won’t help them this season. Maybe over paying for Roquan shouldn’t have been their first priority.

  40. Why settle for one overpriced player now . Take the draft picks and in a few years you can have two overpriced players.

  42. Just hope my RAIDERS DO NOT GO AFTER THIS Guy. Baltimore is a well run organization. They know what they are doing. The team that possibly signs him is gambling big time. Lamar has been get beat up physically as of late.

  45. Wow, i hope this is just a ploy from Baltimore to have another team offer the guaranteed money then match it so they can say well that was the market value so we are now ok with offering up the cash> Lamar has earned the contract someone will pony up.

  46. The CAN OF WORMS has been OPENED !!! When is the deadline to make him an offer ? I assume of the picks is this year’s draft ?

  47. That’s awesome. Put the onus on him to find out what he’s truly worth on the open market while retaining the option to match or walk away. I can’t wait to see if either party comes crawling back to the other.

  50. Smart move. Let him be someone else’s headache.

    Really? You might not like him, but over the last 3 years, the Raven are 6th in EPA per play with him and 31st without him.

  52. So basically the Ravens are trading him to some other team, as yet to be named, for two 1st round picks. Given his talent and level of desperation for some teams, someone will gladly foot that bill and take on those ‘problems’ and consider that an excellent deal.

  53. Since a team has to give up two first-round picks, the contract offers could be low-balled. Super curious on the amounts offered.

  54. Commanders, Falcons, Panthers, Texans, Patriots, Jets, Giants, Dolphins (no pick though), Raiders, Packers( once AR gone)… a lot of teams except the poor Saints but they got them D Carr 🙂

  55. Smartest thing they could do. Let him see what his negotiating skills can get him. When he’s met with that reality he can sign a good/fair deal with Baltimore. Or some club will just throw him a gargantuan contract and he becomes someone else’s liability.

  57. Isn’t 2 first round picks for a ex league MVP too little?
    Also a team with a good offensive mind and QB coach should sign him and help his passing game.

  58. I’m really not sure why teams don’t do this more often. Let other teams set the market value for the player, if he has a contract you like you sign him, if not you get two first rounds picks for a guy you tell your fan base didn’t want to be in “our” city. Otherwise you end up with the Kirk Cousins situation where you pay the man top dollar for two years and then maybe get a conditional 3rd for your trouble when he leaves for greener pastures. I’d hate to see my guy go that way, especially a QB, but getting two firsts might be enough to land you in top 3 for a younger replacement. Teams at 2, 4, 7, 8, and 9 all need a QB this year. You can’t tell me that the Bears wouldn’t jump at having let’s say pick 4 and 22 this year and a likely top 15 pick next year.

  59. LamarJacksonquitonhisteam says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:21 pm
    The Atlanta Falcons are tripping over themselves to get to the phone…

    **********************************************************************

    Naaaah, they’re all in on developing Ridder, drafted last year. Read their boards. They’re building a team for DR to take over this year or next.

  60. For all the Ravens’ talk that they are 200 percent committed to bringing Jackson back, the reality of giving him the non-exclusive tag is that there’s a real chance he won’t remain in Baltimore.
    ========================
    Who would want to play in Baltimore under any set of circumstances?

  61. LOL!

    Any team giving up 2 1sts and needing to pay him 40+ mil per is a team that will be awful for years to come and will need to fire their GM very soon.

  63. It was the only move to make. Now Baltimore can just pray another team signs him to an offer sheet.

  64. chumbomalone says:

    March 7, 2023 at 3:31 pm
    Since a team has to give up two first-round picks, the contract offers could be low-balled. Super curious on the amounts offered.

    —————————-

    Who knows but Lamar has to sign the offer, and then Baltimore has to decline matching it. Doesn’t really make for a low ball situation.

  65. This is what happens when your mom takes off her apron & becomes your agent. I’m sure teams are lining up to talk to her about “Elite” Jackson.

  67. It’s a lot to give up for Lamar. He’s a really good QB, but it’s hard justifying giving up two firsts and probably a huge guaranteed contract for ANY QB not named Mahommes, Burrow, or Allen.

  68. “And there you have it – soon to be highest paid player in NFL history”. Until Burrow & Herbert get their contracts.

  69. Can’t stay healthy….no one in their right mind should give someone like that a fully guaranteed contract.

  70. Watch Danny boy do this as the ultimate FU to commander fans and next owner , on his way out the door.

  71. The definition of desperation is giving Lamar Jackson a fully guaranteed contract.
    We will see which Franchise steps up to the desperation table.
    Fully guaranteed …… lose two number ones …..
    Washington Commanders. COME ON DOWN!!

  72. mrhawkeye293 says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:34 pm
    Good. His best days are behind him. Smart by Balt.

    ————–

    ————–

    It’s the only move they have.

    It’s highly likely they are stuck with him and forced to cut him as opposed to being granted 2 1st rd picks for a selfish, immature, oft injured, not great at reading Ds, poor passer QB.

    There is nothing smart at all about drafting a guy who scored really poorly on the Wonderlic who needs to use Wildcat formations to be able to set up easy passes, with all the time and money already spent with zero results.

    Baltimore has zero leverage. They just showed that by begging a team to be dumb.

  73. I doubt anyone will sign him with that 2 first round draft pick poison pill. Baltimore better pray someone is foolish enough to do that!

  74. Well, this is more than fair to Jackson, who’s been nothing but a headache when it comes to communication and roster-building.

    I have no doubt there’s a team willing to give up two firsts for him. And almost no doubt that there’s a team willing to pay him more than Baltimore offered.

    But both? Two firsts *plus* the contract he’s been asking for? For a guy that hasn’t finished a season for 3 years? Not a chance. No matter where he ends up, he’s getting less than he asked for.

  75. I’ll be interested in seeing how Jackson contacts GMs to field offers. It might just be worthwhile to hire an agent, who actually knows the GMs and how to do this.

  76. touchback6 says:
    March 7, 2023 at 4:07 pm

    Baltimore has zero leverage. They just showed that by begging a team to be dumb.
    *****************

    This has to be the most uninformed comment here. And that’s saying something.

