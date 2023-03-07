Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2023, 9:18 AM EST
NFL: OCT 16 Jets at Packers
As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets.

Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY.”

The report skipped over a pretty important step — the Packers giving Rodgers permission to talk to other teams. Maybe they had and it just wasn’t reported or disclosed. It’s hard to imagine that information being kept secret, however, given that most of the football world spent last week in Indianapolis.

It’s possible he didn’t get permission, and that there was tampering. That would seem to be very unlikely, however, given the stiff punishment imposed on the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The latest Rodgers news comes at a time when there’s a growing sense the Packers are ready to move on to Jordan Love. Indeed, when Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters last week at the Scouting Combine, he didn’t say, “We definitely want Aaron.” Instead, Gutekunst said the Packers absolutely believe Love is ready to start.

54 responses to “Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday

  4. Rodgers taking the time to make the right decision, just like a great quarterback.

  5. purpleisjustwrong says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:25 am
    This trade can’t happen soon enough for us Packer fans.

    ————-

    So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.

  6. But the Jets couldn’t understand him because he was speaking in tongues.

  7. ….or, as a lot of us have said, it’s quite possible that all the necessary conversations and machinations are happening behind the scenes, just out of the prying eyes of the ever-intrusive media. 😃

  9. Tampering? That’s potentially the bigger news here. Hopefully, some reporter will get after this story.

  10. Packers should get Zach Wilson back in this deal to back up Love and develop with no pressure to start. Remember the Packers brought in a troubled but highly talented QB in Brett Favre who flamed out with his first team too.

  11. bordercollie says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:23 am
    I hope the Jets aren’t dumb enough to sign this guy.

    —————

    So they should stick with what they have? lol. With Rodgers they become an instant division contender, most likely will make the playoffs and with that defense would have a great chance to compete for a Super Bowl. Doesn’t matter if you like Rodgers or not, he’s a great football player.

  12. Packer nation is ready to leave the darkness that was over our heads into the future with bright sunny love.

  13. With Love, they will be last place in the division, 3rd place if Fields doesn’t improve.

    But at this point, it’s such a Groundhog Day situation in Green Bay that I want to see Rodgers go somewhere else just for the variety.

  15. The Jets have a good enough roster that Rodgers could take them deep into the playoffs next season. Douglas could end the Jets playoff drought by making a trade happen.

  18. So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.

    ——————

    They were 8-9 last year, which is the definition of mediocre. Who was their QB again?

    – He’s 40 years old
    – He only plays great when he’s motivated (when you draft his replacement).
    – He’s a finger pointer
    – He disappears in big games

    Trading him away for draft capital when you have already groomed his replacement for three seasons is definitely the right move.

  19. toothfairyretributionmanifesto says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:01 am
    Says all you need to know about Jordan Love.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    I think you might be right.

  20. So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.
    ==========

    Randy Wright
    Mike Tomczak
    Anthony Dilweg
    Jim Zorn (the washed up version)
    Vince Ferragamo
    Chuck Fusina

    .. we’ll be fortunate to find a Matt Hasselbeck or Mark Brunell

  21. bullcharger says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am
    So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    The Packers are mediocre now! Only the Vikings care about divisional Attaboy Banners. Rodgers is the most expensive eleven-year postseason loser playing today. He’s got to go.

  22. Jets are very desperate. If they don’t get Rodgers, it would need to be Jimmy G, Baker Mayfield, Marcus Mariota or back to Mike White.

  23. Rodgers mastered remote viewing while in his sensory deprivation chamber. Next, he is working on mastering the mystical arts, Dr. Rodgers.

  24. I posted last week,… the Presser Brain Gutekunst had at the Combine,… the words he used were a message to Aaron the Packers Organization wants to move on. It’s time for Jordan to take the reins.

  25. In the 21st century NFL, it seems the very best QB’s (Brady, Manning, Brees, Mahomes, Allen etc) are not just outstanding at playing their position, they are team leaders and team first guys. The next tier are guys like Rodgers and Roethlisberger, who are/were terrific QB’, but not team leaders. Not a Jets fan, but would say it appears that talented young roster needs a leader at QB … and Rodgers is not that guy. It isn’t who he is, especially going on age 40.

  26. I’ve waited 54 years for a Super Bowl if you sign Rodgers and give up draft picks it’s gonna ruin cap space for years and for what to make the playoffs..although we swung and missed on Darnold and Wilson you have to keep trying

  27. Take my Quarterback. Please. It speaks to what a pain #12 has become that GB and most of its fans are willing to see this happen regardless of the talent he still has.
    If the Packers can get a #1 and just about anything else, they should be telling Rodgers “Here’s your helmet, what’s your hurry.”

  28. bullcharger says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am

    So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.

    *****************************

    People act as if they’ve not been mediocre with AR over the last 10 years. Playoffs – yep, but a lot of teams make the playoffs. Not a high bar.

    AR’s been a hurdle for this team at times and he’s getting to be a taller hurdle. For all those that believe the Packers can only win a Super Bowl if AR’s the QB – I point out that AR’s been the QB for many years here and Super Bowls have been won by other teams with other QBs.

    Green Bay can win a SB with other QB’s and it’s more and more evident – they can’t win with him and all that comes with him.

  29. Is Jets fan really recommending they continue to draft and ruin young Quarterbacks? Very strange.

  30. I had always thought the Raiders were most likely to approach Rodgers,… but Aaron wants another SB ring. The AFC West is probably the best division in that conference. The AFC East is competitive but with Rodgers the Jets would compete with Buffalo for the division crown.
    Whatever happens,… it’s happening this week.

  31. philmccracken says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:48 am
    2 first rounders seems like a fair price.

    —————————————-

    I’d be shocked if it wasn’t more than a conditional mid-round pick. Rodgers is so flaky he could turn around and leave after next season.

    I can’t see anyone pay his salary plus cough up 2 1st round picks. No way. If the Pack pays part of his 2023 salary then maybe a little higher and unconditional pick but not multiple picks.

  32. Brett Favre goes to Jets. Now Aaron Rodgers wants to go to the Jets.
    Brett Farve takes Vicodin to excess, Aaron takes psychedelic plants and does Dark Room time.
    Both think their will he or won’t he shenanigans are news.

    Is it possible that one has to be weird to be a Packers QB. Jordan Love, is this your future?

  33. I’ve waited 54 years for a Super Bowl if you sign Rodgers and give up draft picks it’s gonna ruin cap space for years and for what to make the playoffs..
    ==========

    Its a $15mil hit for the new team for 2023 if he’s traded. Thats a bargain for a QB.

    Rodgers has said he would rework the future contract/options. If he was interested in winning, he would be true to his word.

  34. Not a fan of the Packers, but Aaron is the team. W/O him there will be huge growing pains with Love. That will be good for the NFC North 😊

  35. aaron showing up at training camp dressed like Jared Leto’s Morbius = Priceless where ever he emerges

    Make it happen

  37. Why are people arguing for holding onto Rodgers, so that GB doesn’t slip into QB-induced mediocrity? The alternative is: hanging onto him, spending an ungodly amount of $ on his contract, and still getting mediocrity (or, as mediocre as Rodgers can be), while diverting all that money to him and not other valuable FA pickups or trades.

    This is not rocket science here people. Rodgers is one of the top 5 of all time, but it’s time.

  38. No he didnt pure media hype hes not going anywhere. Packers next year 60 million reasons why.

  39. With Rodgers this could mean he was talking aloud in an airplane hangar, he loves head games.

  40. Maybe he walked into the Jets facility just looking for a dark room to sit in for a while

  41. Trading him away for draft capital when you have already groomed his replacement for three seasons is definitely the right move.
    ==========

    – Rodgers played through 2 major injuries, the hand issue should have had him on IR
    – He had, by FAR, the worst 4-5 game stretch of his career
    – His play cost them games for the first time in his career

    … and they STILL wouldn’t plug Love in. 3/4 of the season they battled this, and they wouldn’t make the move.

    What does that tell you?….

  42. Rogers played last season with a busted thumb on his throwing hand. Packers fans who have any sense do not want to see the guy leave. But if he were to leave, the value back has to be worth the first ballot HOF guy that is heading out the door.

  44. chawk12thman says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:38 am
    Tampering? That’s potentially the bigger news here. Hopefully, some reporter will get after this story.
    ————————-

    Tampering? Just about every team is guilty of that. Did you see the helmets this season with the message on the back, “Choose Love?” It was blatant recruitment of a player already under contract with another team. What about that? Huh?

  45. bullcharger says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am
    purpleisjustwrong says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:25 am
    This trade can’t happen soon enough for us Packer fans.

    ————-

    So you can back to mediocrity for the first time since Don Majkowski?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.
    ___________

    The Majic Man actually started the Packers return to prominence. Brett Favre would have been on the bench all season if Majkowski had not gotten injured in the Bengals game.

  46. stellarperformance says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:55 am

    LOL. Vikings? Riiiiiight. The team to beat in the NFCN 2023 is the Detroit Lions. Hands down, zero doubt. This is coming from a realistic Bears fan.

    ————————————–

    LOL. Vikings? Riiiiiight. The team to beat in the NFCN 2023 is the Detroit Lions. Hands down, zero doubt. This is coming from a realistic Bears fan.

  47. Just admit it people, Aaron Rodgers to the Jets would be fun as hell. Playing in the AFC East with Josh Allen, throwing to stud receivers and a talented Defense. The New York fans falling in love with the mostly right leaning dude. It’s all so great. It may be spectacularly bad or spectacularly great. That’s so great theatre right there. But it would be no surprise if pats fans or bills fans hated the move because alllll the shine (for better or worse) will be on the Jets

  48. 2 first rounders seems like a fair price
    ===========

    … 3 years ago

  49. bullcharger says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:30 am
    purpleisjustwrong says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:25 am
    This trade can’t happen soon enough for us Packer fans.

    ————-

    What exactly do you think 8-9 is?

    Wishing away Aaron Rodgers is a spoiled brat move. The Packers have been so lucky to have back to back HOF QBs and they forget what they were before that.
    _____

    What exactly do you think 8-9 is?

  50. the bottom line, ‘cuz Stone Cold says:
    March 7, 2023 at 10:14 am
    Trading him away for draft capital when you have already groomed his replacement for three seasons is definitely the right move.
    ==========

    – Rodgers played through 2 major injuries, the hand issue should have had him on IR
    He had, by FAR, the worst 4-5 game stretch of his career

    – His play cost them games for the first time in his career

    … and they STILL wouldn’t plug Love in. 3/4 of the season they battled this, and they wouldn’t make the move.

    What does that tell you?….
    __________

    I trust Gute and LaFleur a whole lot more to know if Love is ready for this season than I do any internet GM or coach. The Packers were still playing for a playoff spot even when they were 4-8 and came within one game of making said playoffs. Do you really think that the team was going to bench the previous two seasons league MVP while contending for the playoffs?

  51. purpleisjustwrong says:
    March 7, 2023 at 9:25 am
    This trade can’t happen soon enough for us Packer fans.

    —————

    Speak for yourself. As a fan I don’t want Rodgers to go anywhere. At the end of the day, I want entertainment. I want my team field a competitive team. I want to win on Sundays. I don’t care if there’s drama behind closed doors. That happens everyday at work. Players need to be grownups and deal with conflict.

  52. If Aaron ended up in NYC it would be amazing for ratings and sports talk radio/TV etc. Green Bay obviously would want Rogers in the AFC if possible. Have no idea what will happen, but that would make the Jets interesting for the first time in decades and their games will get great TV ratings.

  53. Can’t wait for prickly, rabbit ears Rodgers having to deal with the NY media and fans.

  54. The Jest are NOT getting Rodgers. He’s either staying in GB or headed to LV. The Jets are going to end up overpaying Lamar.

