Report: Aaron Rodgers spoke to Jets on Monday

Getty Images

As potential Jets quarterback Derek Carr was signing instead with the Saints on Monday, current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly was talking with the Jets.

Just after midnight, former ESPN host Trey Wingo dropped this nugget on Twitter: “Per sources. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets had conversations today. While nothing is imminent Rodgers is open to the idea of going to NY.”

The report skipped over a pretty important step — the Packers giving Rodgers permission to talk to other teams. Maybe they had and it just wasn’t reported or disclosed. It’s hard to imagine that information being kept secret, however, given that most of the football world spent last week in Indianapolis.

It’s possible he didn’t get permission, and that there was tampering. That would seem to be very unlikely, however, given the stiff punishment imposed on the Dolphins for tampering with Tom Brady and Sean Payton.

The latest Rodgers news comes at a time when there’s a growing sense the Packers are ready to move on to Jordan Love. Indeed, when Packers G.M. Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters last week at the Scouting Combine, he didn’t say, “We definitely want Aaron.” Instead, Gutekunst said the Packers absolutely believe Love is ready to start.