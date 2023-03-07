Report: Eagles are not expected to use franchise tag

Getty Images

The Eagles have a long list of pending free agents who will hit the market when the new league year opens next week.

They aren’t going to reduce that list by one player.

Philadelphia is not expected to use the franchise tag this year, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

One candidate for the tag was thought to be safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The Eagles acquired him from the Saints at the end of August in exchange for a couple of low-round draft picks. He played 12 games for Philadelphia and recorded a league-leading six interceptions. He had a total of eight passes defensed along with five tackles for loss and a sack.

Gardner-Johnson was a fourth-round pick in the 2019 draft.

Philadelphia has 20 players with expiring contracts, with running back Miles Sanders, cornerback James Bradberry, and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox among them. G.M. Howie Roseman has admitted that the team has to be realistic when targeting players to re-sign, as the club won’t have all of its free agents back.