Report: Jets officials flying out to meet with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

March 7, 2023
Things are apparently heating up between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a new report from ESPN, a contingent of Jets officials are flying out to meet in person with Rodgers on Tuesday.

That’s a continuation of talks between Rodgers and New York, which began on Monday.

The Packers reportedly gave permission for the two parties to contact one another, which is required since Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay.

While there’s been no word on exactly who is en route to meet with Rodgers, one person is likely the team’s new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was formerly Green Bay’s OC from 2019-2021 before his ill-fated, one-season stint as the Broncos head coach.

With quarterback Derek Carr off the market, the Jets are likely placing an even higher premium on landing Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2023.

We’ll see soon if New York has the juice to convince Rodgers he should play for the franchise. And then what Green Bay will receive in exchange for trading him to the Jets.

62 responses to "Report: Jets officials flying out to meet with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

  5. I just cant believe this, it’s hilarious, and easily the funniest NFL story in my lifetime, that Rodgers is following in Brett Favre’s footsteps step by step, in total and absolute parity. His legacy will never live up Favre’s now, and for the rest of time, Rodgers’ career will pale in comparison. Jeez, any other team besides the Jets, besides the Vikings afterwards lol and maybe he could have been free of this scrutiny. For someone who comes off as such a free thinking individual, Rodgers copying Favre’s Green Bay exit is a(nother) sad end to an historic career in cheese town. And if it’s now finally over, Favre’s was better

  6. I’m going to stick to my original comment when it comes to Rodgers. He’s NOT signing with ANOTHER TEAM. In the end he’ll release a statement thanking everyone for indulging in his overinflated ego, but he wishes to remain with Green Bay. This is what he does best he absolutely loves all of the attention

  10. The thing about Rodgers playing in New York is that the press there won’t tolerate any of his BS, if he isn’t the same player he was two years ago and doesn’t win they will tear him a new one and he really seems like a bit of a snowflake . . . who will melt under that pressure.

    As for Green Bay, I would think they would be thrilled to move on from the Diva era of Rodgers and start the Love process. Getting out from the over $50MM in cap waste with the potential of gaining some draft capital has to seem like a god send from their perspective.

  11. Jets…flying…sounds redundant eh? Be sure to tip your waiters/waitresses, I’ll be here all week.

  12. “Flying Out” to meet Rodgers? Letting him know that he is in control from day one will not end well. Make Rodgers fly out to visit the Jets

  13. Desperation at its finest. They need to get him to have any shot at contending in the AFC. Otherwise it is Jimmy G, Baker, Mariota, etc. and that simply won’t work.

  16. I’d be shocked if GB and NY don’t already have compensation planned and agreed upon.

    Too much at stake not to, especially from NY’s side of it. They know, they both know. The thing will be making Aaron feel comfortable.

    I’m also sure the compensation is part of what feed’s Aaron’s ego as well. He wants to know how badly he’s wanted by NY, even if he doesn’t directly benefit. The inverse being that GB only took a monster deal to move him and didn’t flip him for a 7th rounder and bag of footballs.

    I’m sure compensation is decided and probably large for Aaron’s sake on both ends.

  18. LOL!!

    YES!

    Between the Becton and Zach Wilson whiffs in the top 15 and more picks being wasted for an absolute lunatic primadonna looking for attention in the NY market, this would be glorious to watch go down.

    He’d probably only play for a year and the retire. NY would eat him alive.

    Rodgers hasn’t thrown for 300 yards in over a year and he’s going to walk into one of the worst franchises in the league at the end of his career to get his ego stroked.

    Glorious! Please happen!

  19. It’s absolutely hilarious to see Rodgers playing the Jets like a drum.

  20. There’s a little arms race developing in the NFC south… just based on the fact that no team had a bonafide starter under contract. Carr changed that and the others must keep up the pace or resign themselves to losing the division.

    If Rodgers goes to NYJ, does that change the equation for NE and Miami?

  25. The only people who don’t want Rodgers out of Green Bay are Packer haters. Everybody knows the Packers have 0% chance to win it all with Rodgers, but nobody knows the % chance of winning it all with Love. It might be 0%, it might be > 0%. I’ll take that gamble. He’s all yours, East Rutherford.

  26. This is like a Russell Wilson re-do. The Jets will fawn all over Rodgers. Then they will give away the farm to get him. He will then pull his usual nonsense by not working out with the team until the regular season…..and they will go 9-8.

    Did the Jets not notice how Rodgers played last year?

  27. 15 years from now, there’ll be stories about Jordan Love getting traded to the Jets.

  28. Pats fan should know: if Rodgers goes to the Jets, they are a SB contender, and would basically guarantee a 4th place finish for New England in the division.

  31. See how far we’ve progressed? With Favre they sent a plane to scoop him up. With Rodgers they are flying to him. No matter the outcome, hilarity ensues!

  33. Should be fascinating to see what the Pack can squeeze out of the Jets seeing as how his market is so limited. Be careful what you wish for Pack fans — good QBs don’t grow on trees. As a Viking fan I speak from way too much experience on this particular topic.

  34. New York doesn’t coddle divas. And Rodgers has proven in his law few playoff games that he doesn’t respond well to pressure. This will not end well.

  35. The Jets have significantly more talent than the Packers do. The Packers are the 2011 Colts when manning got hurt and then they cut him. Unless Jordan Love is Rodgers 2.0, they’ll be tanking without Rodgers. The media will eat Rodgers alive in NY, but the football team is better and the defense can carry the team far better than the GB defense can. That said, I’d rather him just retire. He needs to put his tinfoil hat on and hunker down somewhere never to be seen again.

  36. Who would trade multiple draft picks & pay $60 Million for Nihilist wing nut Aaron Rodgers for one year of kooky nihilist drama and go 7-10. “I’m the smartest guy in the room, the universe is expanding and we’re all going to die anyway so what’s the point of football practice”. No Thanks

  37. Talk about groundhog day, Farve to Jets for one year then to Vikings. Rogers to Jets (maybe) for one year then to Vikings after that (maybe).

  39. Gollum is going to have visitors in his cave. It would figure that he’d be pandered to. How wonderful he isn’t man enough to go to an interview himself.

  40. I think this is his need to be a story. If he actually signs with the Jets I’d be stunned. He’ll dabble, play some patty cake to stay in the news, then say it didn’t feel right and he wants to finish in GB. His head would explode facing NY media. He can’t handle snipers from hundreds of miles away much less a local reporter in NY. Unless GB said you won’t be the starter I don’t believe he’s going anywhere.

  41. thorsmark says:
    March 7, 2023 at 2:34 pm
    “Flying Out” to meet Rodgers? Letting him know that he is in control from day one will not end well. Make Rodgers fly out to visit the Jets
    ——————————————

    I upvoted this because I mainly agree with it and think Rodgers is a giant tool (Lions fans, most of us detest him). However, he’s a first ballot HOF guy, so if the Jets really want to land him, may as well go all in and cater to his ego.

    This has huge potential to end badly for the Jets but they need a QB and already appear to have swung and missed with Carr.

  42. thorsmark says:
    March 7, 2023 at 2:34 pm
    “Flying Out” to meet Rodgers? Letting him know that he is in control from day one will not end well. Make Rodgers fly out to visit the Jets
    —————————————————–
    Kinda reminds me how the Vikings brass jumped on a plane and flew to Mississippi to beg Favre to play.

    I hope this goes down. Enjoy the traffic jams in NY, Aaron!

  43. He’s playing everyone and having a good laugh at everything. He’ll probably retire because the road to the SB has grown a lot tougher now and chances of him joining QB’s who have more than one ring are slim to none.

  44. I remember being a young kid Chiefs fan when they traded for Joe Montana.
    If I were a Jets Fan, I would be excited.

  46. thorsmark says:
    March 7, 2023 at 2:34 pm
    “Flying Out” to meet Rodgers? Letting him know that he is in control from day one will not end well. Make Rodgers fly out to visit the Jets
    ——-
    It’s no different than any other company. Yes people on the lower level who are interchangeable (likely your viewpoint, hence your issue) and are trying to get a job has to go and interview and sell themselves but people with a resume built up that a company is actively trying to convince to work for them can let the interview come to them or dictate the terms of the meeting.

  47. Madmoose says:
    March 7, 2023 at 3:03 pm

    Talk about groundhog day, Farve to Jets for one year then to Vikings. Rogers to Jets (maybe) for one year then to Vikings after that (maybe).
    ————————————————-

    That’d be amazing if that happens. Talk about probability…

  48. So IF Rodgers goes to the Jets and IF he wins a super bowl does he go into the Hall of Fame as a Jet or Packer?

  50. jlbay says:
    March 7, 2023 at 2:32 pm
    The thing about Rodgers playing in New York is that the press there won’t tolerate any of his BS, if he isn’t the same player he was two years ago and doesn’t win they will tear him a new one and he really seems like a bit of a snowflake . . . who will melt under that pressure.

    As for Green Bay, I would think they would be thrilled to move on from the Diva era of Rodgers and start the Love process. Getting out from the over $50MM in cap waste with the potential of gaining some draft capital has to seem like a god send from their perspective.

    What the hell does that mean?Does anyone think AR cares what the media thinks?He has spent the last 5 years doing his thing with no regard to anyone else.Why would you think the big bad scary NY media will scare him?The national media has been all over AR for years,especially this site.I think AR would welcome some intellectual sparring with the “sophisticated”NY media.The guy loves attention and he will get all kinds in NY.Sounds like a perfect fit

  51. I don’t care who is flying where as long as Rodgers is leaving Green Bay on a jet plane.

  52. If the Packers get nothing in return for Rodgers, it’s still a win for Green Bay. And that doesn’t include the contract!

  53. I do feel a little bad for Jets fans, but man is it fun watching the Jets Jet

  54. This is all fake. Rodgers is still in his bat cave and thinks he is meeting with the jets, or the Jetsons for that matter. Too much goofy juice while in the dark will do this to you. They should have never given him a phone.

  57. If this is true, there must be a deal in place between the Jets and the Packers.

  59. They’re trying to work out some revisions to Aaron’s contract is the word in GB,… and if they come to agreement the deal is mostly done. I’m sure there’s some agreement on compensation if the Jets execs are flying to Cali for a meeting.

  60. jimmysee says:
    March 7, 2023 at 4:01 pm
    If this is true, there must be a deal in place between the Jets and the Packers.
    Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

    I hope you’re right.

  61. Woody is on the trip…
    ============

    And little does he know, Rodgers wanted to talk about big pharma, not football.

  62. Gollum is going to have visitors in his cave.
    ============

    Heard he was a very gracious and hospitable host……..

