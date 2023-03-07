Report: Jets officials flying out to meet with Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

Getty Images

Things are apparently heating up between the Jets and quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

According to a new report from ESPN, a contingent of Jets officials are flying out to meet in person with Rodgers on Tuesday.

That’s a continuation of talks between Rodgers and New York, which began on Monday.

The Packers reportedly gave permission for the two parties to contact one another, which is required since Rodgers is still under contract with Green Bay.

While there’s been no word on exactly who is en route to meet with Rodgers, one person is likely the team’s new offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. He was formerly Green Bay’s OC from 2019-2021 before his ill-fated, one-season stint as the Broncos head coach.

With quarterback Derek Carr off the market, the Jets are likely placing an even higher premium on landing Rodgers to be their quarterback in 2023.

We’ll see soon if New York has the juice to convince Rodgers he should play for the franchise. And then what Green Bay will receive in exchange for trading him to the Jets.