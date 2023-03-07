Report: Panthers not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson

Posted by Charean Williams on March 7, 2023, 5:34 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Baltimore Ravens
There are several quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, but no reports have surfaced so far of those that will pursue Lamar Jackson.

The Panthers have joined the list of those that reportedly won’t.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that General Manager Scott Fitterer will discuss and has discussed Jackson “because that’s what he does, but the Panthers are not expected to be in the Jackson market.”

The Ravens tagged the quarterback at the non-exclusive level, allowing him to negotiate a contract with other teams. Baltimore will have the opportunity to match an offer sheet or receive two first-round draft picks if it doesn’t.

Not long after news of Jackson’s tag came reports that the Falcons will not have interest in Jackson.

The Panthers did have interest in Derek Carr, meeting with him before he signed with the Saints. Coach Frank Reich said last week that it would be “malpractice” not to investigate all options at the position.

The Panthers have started seven different quarterbacks the past four seasons, including Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker in 2022.

  1. New found respect for the Panthers to NOT panic and mortgage their future on a qb NOT able to last a whole season, playoffs or possibly SB!

  2. Lamar Jackson may be ready to fire his agent for not accepting the last Ravens offer. Oh wait…he can’t fire himself!

  3. Not sure how much I buy these Atlanta & Carolina reports. Neither has a bona fide starter and both would have to trade up in the draft and give up a king’s ransom if they want one of the top 3 QBs.

  4. Could be that no one is interested, but if I am thinking of making an offer, the last thing I would do is announce it and possibly start a bidding war.

  5. When the Panthers don’t want you, you know there’s no market for you.

    When no offers come in, and Lamar comes in to sign the tag, it’s going to be embarrassing for him when the ravens pull it.

  7. I think he will end up in Washington and Baltimore will end up with Baker Mayfield or Jameis Winston

    —————-

    Many teams want a QB on a rookie deal so they can build a team around them. Basically gives you a 3 or 4 year window before you either have to pay your QB or move on.

  9. Carolina can possibly sit tight and draft Lamar Lite in the form of Richardson at #9 for a fraction of the price of Lamar Heavy. And before you start telling us how pedestrian his accuracy and win totals were at Florida, just remember that several pundits suggested Lamar would be better off switching to Wide Receiver.

  10. Not going to lie, as a Falcons fan this scares me. I hope not since we have lots of holes in the roster, but I have a feeling we’re going to end up with Lamar and cash in all of our cap space we’ve waited so long to have for him.

