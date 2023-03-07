Report: Panthers not expected to pursue Lamar Jackson

Getty Images

There are several quarterback-needy teams in the NFL, but no reports have surfaced so far of those that will pursue Lamar Jackson.

The Panthers have joined the list of those that reportedly won’t.

Joe Person of TheAthletic.com reports that General Manager Scott Fitterer will discuss and has discussed Jackson “because that’s what he does, but the Panthers are not expected to be in the Jackson market.”

The Ravens tagged the quarterback at the non-exclusive level, allowing him to negotiate a contract with other teams. Baltimore will have the opportunity to match an offer sheet or receive two first-round draft picks if it doesn’t.

Not long after news of Jackson’s tag came reports that the Falcons will not have interest in Jackson.

The Panthers did have interest in Derek Carr, meeting with him before he signed with the Saints. Coach Frank Reich said last week that it would be “malpractice” not to investigate all options at the position.

The Panthers have started seven different quarterbacks the past four seasons, including Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield and P.J. Walker in 2022.